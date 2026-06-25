Media industry consolidation is accelerating pressure on costs, efficiency and measurable outcomes

Complexity is losing value as agencies and brands prioritise simplicity and integration

Misalignment between media, creative and strategy can undermine business effectiveness

Future success depends on connecting brand, performance, media and creative thinking

Africa’s competitive advantage lies in local relevance, cultural understanding and market proximity*

Kwasukasukela. Once upon a time, it started slowly. The climb was almost reassuring, familiar even. More platforms. More data. More tools. More ways to reach audiences than ever before. The industry leaned in, optimising, refining, adding layers of sophistication. For a moment, it felt like progress. That this is what growth was meant to look like.

Then there was a pause. Followed suddenly by a drop.

Budgets tightened. Margins compressed. Global agency groups consolidated, centralised and restructured. Decision-making moved further away from the market. Procurement became sharper, faster, less forgiving.

And just like that, the rules had changed.

Confronting reality

As we head deeper into 2026, this is the reality the media industry must confront. While complexity has been accelerating, tolerance for it is rapidly declining. For years, we told ourselves that sophistication equals effectiveness, that more layers meant better thinking, that complexity signalled progress.

Entire ecosystems have been built around this belief, with each player responsible for a piece of an increasingly intricate puzzle. Consolidation is exposing a fundamental flaw in that story because, as global agency groups grow in scale and tighten control, the number of partners they engage with will inevitably shrink.

With that comes a sharper focus on cost, efficiency and, most critically, measurable impact. This is where margin pressure stops being a financial concern and becomes a strategic filter.

If your value cannot be clearly articulated, easily integrated and directly linked to outcomes, you will be squeezed out. Not gradually, but quickly.