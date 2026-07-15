[PRESS OFFICE] New insights from the dentsu Africa Digital Digest highlight the growing importance of behaviour, identity, and platform commerce. Brands across Africa are rethinking how they connect with consumers as digital platforms continue to evolve.

The latest edition of the dentsu Africa Digital Digest, powered by dentsu Nigeria, highlights five emerging shifts reshaping marketing effectiveness across the continent.

While audience reach remains important, platforms are increasingly rewarding engagement, relevance, and user behaviour. At the same time, consumers are moving more seamlessly between discovery, consideration, and purchase, often within the same digital environment.

Five signals shaping marketing in Africa

Behaviour is becoming a stronger indicator of visibility than audience size alone.

Identity and interests are complementing traditional demographic segmentation.

Commerce is becoming increasingly embedded within digital platforms.

Long-form content continues to gain traction among engaged audiences.

Gaming is emerging as a high-attention environment for brands.

These shifts are changing how organisations approach media investment, audience engagement, and customer experience.

The future of marketing will belong to brands that understand people beyond demographics and engage them in ways that are relevant, contextual, and valuable.

Click here to explore the full insights and receive future editions.