Countdown to #WMEMC2018 has begun

The countdown to the 2018 World Media Economics and Management Conference in Cape Town, from 6-9 May 2018, has begun.

Only four months to go to this historic summit where African and global media business scholars and researchers will shape the future of the world’s media and credible journalism and share unique and valuable insights on this key industry.

Important dates

– 15 February 2018 – Deadline for the submission of full conference papers.

– 5 March 2018 – Last day for Conference’s registration.

Conference programme

#WMEMC2018 registration will take place on Sunday, 6 May 2018, from 09:00 until 17:00. From 14:00-17:00 delegates are encouraged to tour scenic sites of Cape Town (optional), at own cost. At 18:30 the conference’s Welcome Cocktail Reception will commence until late.

The WMEMC officially starts at 08:00 on Monday, 7 May, running until Wednesday, 9 May 2018. The conference will be concluded with a closing gala dinner on Wednesday, 9 May, from 18:30 till late.

Submission of full conference papers

Papers must be a maximum of 40 pages (12 pt, Times New Roman, double spaced), including abstract, pictures, tables, references and/or appendix. Also take note of the following:

– A separate title page should include title, authors, university affiliations and email addresses.

– Formatting: Please follow the APA paper and reference formatting style.

– Submitted papers must not have been previously presented, published or accepted for publication.

– The paper submission deadline is 15 February 2018.

Registration

Please ensure that your registration, accommodation and travelling arrangements are done as soon as possible to assist organisers. On the conference registration website (www.wmemc.org), if the name of your country does not appear on the drop-down list under ‘Address Information’, please click on the link circled in red to add your state’s details.

Once you have completed the registration process, please send us a head-and-shoulders colour photo and a brief biography of yourself (a couple of paragraphs), which will be used in publishing the delegates’ profiles ahead of the conference.

Airport Transfers

Delegates are urged to forward their travel itinerary to wmemc@ru.ac.za should they wish to make use of the transport available to delegates from the Cape Town International airport to the Lagoon Beach Hotel on Sunday, 6 May 2018, returning to the airport on Wednesday, 9 May 2018. The schedule of the trips between the airport and the hotel and back will be made available closer to the conference.

Ensure you book your accommodation now at the Atlantic Ocean-facing Lagoon Beach Hotel. Quote the following booking code to ensure you benefit from the discounted hotel accommodation rates for WMEMC delegates: 1942535.