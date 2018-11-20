Cultural shift: The MultiChoice journey towards transforming to a digital mindset

Previously head of IT strategy at MultiChoice for four years, Rani Bisal recently moved into a new role as head of business optimisation. She was one of the speakers at the recent AfricaCom conference and shared her thoughts on digital transformation leadership and how MultiChoice is aligning this throughout the organisation.

Bisal says digital transformation is a cultural shift and not an initiative. “Too many organisations are thinking about digital transformation as a project. But it’s not a project, or a tool, or a system. It’s a culture. So the organisation needs to transform its mindset and culture throughout to embody that transformation,” Bisal says.

She believes that transformation is a journey and says MultiChoice is currently undertaking that journey, moving away from a traditional mindset to a digital mindset. “This transformation is driven by leadership and teamwork. Our leaders are extremely agile and collaborative and work as a team to ensure this transformation takes place vertically and horizontally throughout the organisation,” she says.

Broadcasters have had to wake up to the challenge of competition for audience attention, where audiences are now consuming content on multiple platforms wherever they are, and not just in the home anymore. “It’s cheaper, it’s faster, and their devices are sitting in their pockets so this is the paradigm shift that we are addressing,” says Bisal.

Bisal adds that MultiChoice is undergoing their transformational journey which is not yet complete, and that the mindset is now shifting from traditional to digital with a two-pronged approach which allows them to transition and transforming at the same time.

“We are a consumer service organisation and consumers have played a strong role in disrupting the organisation and driving it forward. As an organisation in transition, MultiChoice is agile in aligning their transformation to consumer needs and behaviour,” she said.

Bisal says Africa is an untapped market with huge opportunities and that MultiChoice is in the process of rolling out their digital transformation across the continent.

Africa, a key focus for MultiChoice

“Our key focus is on how quickly and effectively we can adopt the existing technologies that are already available and roll out across the continent. We are looking at how we can use these existing, untapped technologies to leverage them and this is where data plays a strong role throughout the organisation,” she adds.

Bisal says the company sits with vast amounts of data and this needs to be optimised and leveraged from an ad revenue point of view, to allow them to gain an in-depth knowledge of their consumers. “This will support our focus that is shifting away from being a content provider to business optimisation and revenue,” she believes.

“Obviously content remains a priority for us, but the core to support this is data, and how we manage it. This makes advertising more productive as there is virtually no margin for error. Our strategies are now deeply insights-driven.”

An ongoing challenge for advertising is that it cannot exist in today’s world unless it is specifically targeted. MultiChoice is streamlining their focus on targeted segments through rich analysis and personalisation, Bisal explains.

The linear broadcasting debate

There is a lot of debate around how long linear broadcasting will survive in its current format. Bisal says they expect it to be around for at least the next five years at the minimum. “Linear broadcasting is at the core of what we do at MultiChoice. But we are shifting in alignment with our consumers and how we can support them in their preferences,” she says.

An important question that they’re focusing on when looking at a shift from linear to digital segmentation, is “What if the consumers stop paying?”

“That is where we are headed. We need to be debating how to shift towards a free, strongly ad-supported model, similar to what YouTube is doing. This is where we are focusing on leadership initiatives to support the digital mindset to filter down throughout the organisation, both vertically and horizontally,” she said.

“It’s a question of moving towards free, or at least freemium access to content, with packaged offerings. While our content is currently free for MultiChoice subscribers, the access is not,” she adds.

Contech is on the way

Bisal believes the next trend in innovation is contech – consumer technology. She says that the focus is around one vertical with multiple layers; with the consumer at the top layer and data sitting below that. Below that are the systems, applications and structures that enable the consumer.

“The focus on the data analytics that we can bring to the world of media is so strong. The accumulated data collected has become the power-hub of any media organisation and is key to innovation in the media world. Consumers share a large amount of their information with media organisations and there is a strong integration with online and offline advertising that we can leverage to enable them further,” she said.

Bisal points out that although there is an enormous amount of data available and sitting within the organisation, it is how they are able to leverage it across platforms that will ensure successful innovation around consumer engagement and conversion revenue with retail partners.

She says the quality of the audience experience is key to engagement. Many media organisations are focusing on extending their viewership, but Bisal believes that it is the quality of the viewership that is important. Clients, she says, would rather opt for a set of qualitative viewership that pays more, is loyal and becomes part of their ecosystem.

Bisal suggests three areas that broadcasters, advertisers and brand owners need to take into consideration when planning for digital transformation.

A collaborative approach is essential and needs to be adopted to create a common ecosystem where broadcasters can walk the journey together with their agencies and content providers.

“What we are finding now is that agencies are semi-traditional and semi-digital, content providers are traditional and brands and advertisers have completely turned to digital, leaving consumers confused as to where and how they interact with brands,” she said.

The importance of the consumer is key.

“We need to keep revalidating our model with our consumers and include them as a key part of our technological innovation ecosystem,” she adds.

It’s not about the technology; it’s about the data and how you leverage it. The technologies already exist, and don’t need to be invented, but need to constantly be aligned and refined.

“Consumer data is the source from which we can connect the entire ecosystem,” says Bisal. The crucial strategy needs to hinge on leveraging consumer data to ensure that consumers, technologies and brands are all connected.

“When we leverage this we can target our consumers at the right time, in the right place, with the right product, for the right reason,” she says.

Bisal believes that success for any broadcaster hinges on the marriage of the consumer with the brand: “As the broadcaster we are the intermediary that connects the right brands to the right audience. It’s that simple.”

