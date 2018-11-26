TenYearsInMedia: Adaptability to change and open-mindedness are key

What was the most disruptive influence on media over the past 10 years and what will have the greatest impact over the next decade? #TenYearsInMedia

Chris Botha, group managing director of Park Advertising, holding company of The MediaShop and Meta Media, has a go at answering.

What, in your view, was the most disruptive influence or had the biggest impact on media over the last 10 years and why do you say so?

Hmmm, that’s a tough one. To pin it down to one single thing is almost impossible. I would say it is not necessarily something new – but something older that exploded. The growth in digital media is the obvious answer. It was around 10 years ago, but didn’t permeate everything we do – as it does now. Similarly so, procurement was around 10 years ago, but didn’t dominate the narrative as they do now.

What, in your view, will have the most significant, wide-ranging influence on media in the next decade and why do you say so?

The beauty of the era we live in, is that it is 100% impossible to answer that question! The biggest change that we will experience will be CHANGE! Maybe in 10 years’ time our jobs get done by a computer? Maybe Artificial Intelligence has made us all redundant? Maybe Facebook and Google took over the world, and they are the only media owners we deal with? Who knows? To apply what we know now, and think that the future will be some adaptation of what we know, is faulty thinking. I think the challenges of 2028 will be incomprehensible. So adaptability to change and open-mindedness will be key.