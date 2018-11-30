TenYearsInMedia: Greater integration of mediums in the future

What was the most disruptive influence on media over the past 10 years and what will have the greatest impact over the next decade? #TenYearsInMedia

Jacques du Preez, CEO, Provantage Media Group (PMG), gives his perspective.

What, in your view, was the most disruptive influence or had the biggest impact on media over the last 10 years and why do you say so?

By far the most disruptive force in media was the huge influence of mobile phone usage and growth and the influence of social media on society and consumers. Also consumers becoming a lot more vocal and on demand driven and choosing media platforms selectively. The other big change is the changing role of advertising agencies in the media industry and enormous pressure they are under. The industry has become a lot more demanding and results orientated, which is not necessarily a negative thing.

What, in your view, will have the most significant, wide-ranging influence on media in the next decade and why do you say so?

I predict a huge consumer and legislative backlash in terms of social media and screen consumption. The impacts on childhood development are already devastating and consumers are already taking ‘device free’ holidays. Coupled with this, we have ‘fake news’, ad blocking and robot farms clicking online media sites … I think there will be a reverse of the rapid growth of mediums like Google and Facebook for the previously stated reasons.

I also believe that we will see even greater integration of mediums in the future, with DOOH and technology and the screen type and placement becoming secondary, and multiple ad serving in multiple locations will become the norm. This will be supported by credible big data and will allow for intense geo targeting and day part serving.