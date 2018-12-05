TenYearsInMedia: ‘Data is the new bacon’

To celebrate 10 years of the MOST Awards, we asked media professionals from media agencies and media owners what they believed was the biggest disruptor in the past 10 years, and what they thought would have the most impact in the next decade.

Ilsa Grӓbe, communications and engagement manager, Heineken South Africa, gives her views.

What, in your view, was the most disruptive influence or had the biggest impact on media over the last 10 years and why do you say so?

Transparency – Media people have started going back to basics and asking the right and important questions. Issues around viewability, ad fraud and brand safety on digital media is an example of this. With increased transparency and frank conversations with media partners it has made for some radical shifts in strategic thinking that will continue to shape media effectiveness in years to come. Not only for clients and agencies but for media owners too.

What, in your view, will have the most significant, wide-ranging influence on media in the next decade and why do you say so?

I believe we have already started seeing but will see an even more rapid uptake of data driven marketing and comms planning. Measurement and a true reflection of media’s contribution to business results will increase as we learn to start finding more robust and reliable (and cost effective ways) to understand what drives the bottom line in an increasingly fragmented consumer journey world. To sum this thought up a quote seems fitting “It’s Tasty. It’s Cheap. It’s the stuff we crave. Data is the new Bacon!”