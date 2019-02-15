Building wraps vs super signs: How to maximise ROI

As impressive as it looks to have your product morphed in size to wrap across the entire face of a building, when it comes to planning the most effective campaign for your brand, the data is clear – bigger isn’t always better.

Media planners might be surprised to note that ongoing research by JCDecaux shows that when it comes to costing and ROI you are likely to get more from a campaign that is spread across a series of large billboards than to rely solely on one or two building wraps.

“There’s a perception among some clients and media buyers that the ‘wow’ factor of building wraps supersedes the impact of billboard signage, yet our research consistently proves that Super Signs deliver 10 x the impact, 5 x the reach and are 3-to-4x more cost effective than building wraps,” said Chris Hitchings, sales and marketing director for JCDecaux, South Africa.

“Where wraps might provide some short-term sales uplift, true brand building is a longer-term process. By spreading the cost over a series of Super Signs, brands are offered a far greater opportunity for their message to be seen by a wider audience over a longer time period.”

OOH is key in providing continuity of message over time and a larger spread of Super Signs builds reach and sustains awareness through repetition, while offering a more cost effective solution to make creative changes and prevent advertising fatigue.

In the first month, JCDecaux’s research showed that the cost per thousand of one wrap placed in a prime location in Gauteng worked out to R1004, compared with the cost per thousand of five prime Super Signs, which worked out to a mere R175. The longer a campaign, the more this difference is amplified. Over 12 months the cost per thousand of the wrap increased to R9 546, whereas the Super Signs only rose to R1 588.

Signs are in prime locations that guarantee the best possible visibility. These include:

Congested arterials: signs are placed on major arterial routes in metropolitan areas. These routes are frequently congested during prime commuting times, with the result that more people are exposed to your brand’s messaging for longer.

Geo-located sites: signs are geo-demographically targeted to reach your brand’s desired audience.

In addition, reach can be measured according to Impacts, GRPS and Frequency to ensure cost-effective buying.

“It’s important to consider the longer-term goals of your campaign, and map out how you can achieve the best possible reach for your budget,” said Hitchings. “Our experts have the data to back their experience and can help a brand to achieve the maximum exposure and return on investment for their campaign.”