Publications drop like flies as beast of social media gobbles up advertising revenue

I found out about the final closure of Elle magazine in a Sowetan article. I had been the food editor — yes, I love both tech and eating — and was proud of what the team had achieved over the course of the previous year.

For most of that year editor Kelly Fung had done pretty much everything herself; with precious few resources, she worked tirelessly to scrape together a magazine that was not only beautiful but meaningful in the way it was trying to position itself in the SA market. Finally, a little more than a month before it was announced that Ndalo Media was in financial trouble, a cracking assistant editor was brought into the mix. We finally had a solid, rounded-out team and I was excited to see what we would achieve. But as of last week, Elle is no more.

The start of 2019 has been rough for people in the media industry, and we have only just hit February. Four magazines went down with Ndalo, and Associated Media has just gutted a nice chunk out of their mastheads. And this after Marie Claire in effect disappeared into the ether towards the end of 2018 after not having an actual editor for the past two years. How does one produce a magazine without an editor?

Feeling the burn

We are not the only ones feeling the burn. In the past two weeks there has been a similar culling in the US media and more than 2 100 people have lost their jobs. Although people often gleefully tell me that print is dead, it was the online outlets that accounted for the bulk of the retrenchments. Internet sensation BuzzFeed cut 15% of its workforce, 200 people, and closed several verticals and sections. According to CEO Jonah Peretti, BuzzFeed is “restructuring” so as to “focus in on the content that is working and achieve the right cost structure to support our multi-revenue model”.

It’s a move echoed by television and online liberal darling Vice Media, which is seeking to “decrease spending and increase profitability” by laying off 10% of its staff on February 1. A spokesperson from Verizon, which owns Huffington Post and Yahoo, announced that 800 members of staff — including Pulitzer Prize finalist Jason Cherkis — had been “let go” because it’s “investing its talents and resources to areas that have high audience engagement, differentiation and are poised for growth at a time when our mission means more than ever”.