The unpredictable future of agencies

As marketers, we have heard many time that the customer journey is changing. This shift has created an ever-shrinking window for brands to successfully interact and engage with their prospects and customers. Brands are under pressure to perform, while consumers are spoilt for choice, constantly scrolling past heaps of irrelevant content in the hope that today, they will be stopped in their tracks by something worth giving their limited time to.

And in between, we sit. That’s where you’ll find us, marketers and agencies, faced with a new version of an old problem but one that’s not going to be fixed with stalwart thinking and aged strategy.

Gone are the days where big budget brand-heavy TVCs shot in black and white with a steamy, thought-provoking script was all you needed. There are bigger business problems that need to be solved and more often than not, they’re not sexy and won’t win you any awards.

The leaders of the agencies who will survive the transitional phase we find ourselves in, will be okay with this and just get to work.

When I started Kingdom Agency in 2016 as an agency of the future, I had one thing in mind. A desire to strengthen the emotional connection between brands and audiences in order to solve real business problems, deliver better work, and positively impact the consumers we touch through the brands we align ourselves with.

I’ve realised the agency of the future is not the agency of the now, and I believe the following reasons will been crucial to our continued existence:

Be a business partner

I believe the agency of the future is a formidable and irreplaceable long term partner who is intrinsically involved and dedicated to the full effect of its client’s business. Even the unsexy stuff. This agency will learn to look past a brief (but sometimes first interrogate it) and ask the hard questions.

As an agency of the future, you will be required to be a problem solver for areas that often fall outside of the advertising realm. A brave agency not afraid to ask these questions is going to prove not only that they know what they’re talking about, but that they care enough about their client’s actual business, not just their marketing budget allocation. Be the partner, be top of mind, and allow clients to draw from what you and your team have to offer.

Be accountable

It’s becoming less about parachuting in with strategy, creativity, and a communications plan and then leaving before the tekkie hits the tar. It’s about being accountable, having set KPIs, and utilising your internal capabilities to the fullest in order to walk the road with your client/brand.

Agencies need to do more than utilise all their artistry to inspire high levels of creativity. You would need to give client a lot more than they bargained for. Think business development through creative strategy.