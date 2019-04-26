MediaHeads 360 celebrates its birthday













[PRESS OFFICE] On 26 April 2005 a bunch of radio heads with 20 years’ of industry experience and some stars in their eyes, registered a company with an ironic name. Fast-forward 14 years and this company has shown exciting growth.

RadioHeads was established to service the industry’s need for radio specific media placement. Rivak Bunce, the company’s first managing director, commented, “The media landscape looked different then. We saw a space to provide clients with radio-centric solutions. RadioHeads brought together likeminded radio people, who worked in various iterations of the industry, to bridge that gap for clients; providing solutions tailored for radio.”

Not affiliated to a media group or radio station, RadioHeads used its flexibility to offer clients holistic radio solutions that encompassed media planning and buying, creative strategy, copywriting, and a full editing suite to create the final product.

Lyndon Johnstone joined the company as MD in 2014 and leveraged years of radio expertise to create specialist radio marketing solutions. Under Johnstone’s leadership, RadioHeads became synonymous with innovations such as their wireless broadcast technology that allows radio stations to broadcast from almost anywhere in the world.

Growth spurt

November 2018 marked yet another growth spurt for the company as Johnstone handed the leadership reigns over to Candy Dempers, “Candy brought a renewed energy, she is passionate about the business and is ardently working to take the business forward,” said Johnstone, who took over the role of Chairperson of the Board of RadioHeads.

Dempers, in February 2019, confirmed the company’s full-service content marketing agency revolution with a new name and corporate identity. “The change was attributed to the fact that we offered all-inclusive solutions across multiple platforms, ” Dempers explained.

Having enjoyed the support from JSE-listed, broadcast company, African Media Entertainment (AME) MediaHeads 360 has grown into its own. “Our success is rooted in our entrepreneurial and energetic brands. MediaHeads 360 embodies this spirit; their development allows the group to offer agility in our media solutions, which is key in setting us apart. We look forward to the next exciting 14 years,” AME chief executive officer, Dave Tiltman, affirmed.

Having grown from a radio media agency to an omni-channel and platform specialist that is known for their disruptive marketing solutions, MediaHeads 360 is now primed to offer clients TV campaigns together with radio campaigns and on-the-ground activations that activate, captivate and amplify.

“The industry’s growth inspires our development. We pride ourselves on being brave enough to take the risks that will put us at the forefront of market trends and on continually evolving our business to offer our clients meaningful solutions,” Dempers added.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact person: Amoré Swanepoel

Designation: MediaHeads 360 General Manager

Phone: 010 590 4553

Email: amore@mediaheads360.co.za

About MediaHeads 360

MediaHeads 360 are Level 1 BEE media specialists that develop and implement integrated, strategic marketing campaigns across diverse platforms. Our services are inspired by our 360 approach and include idea generation, production, implementation, campaign tracking, syndication, research, branded content, mobile broadcast, non traditional television and radio campaigns, social media amplification activations and influencer marketing. In addition, we leverage our excellent relationships with media owners to negotiate with platforms across the country.

