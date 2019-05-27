Facts, opinions and why conferences kind of suck

I have curated hundreds, if not thousands of sessions, and I have spoken at about half as many. Recently I had the honour to speak at a conference that thoroughly impressed me – because its organisers took the time to vet my worthiness to be on stage.

This process stood out to me because it was so unique in today’s cluttered conference environment, where fact and opinion are woven together and freely offered primarily on a shallow – or worse, a ‘pay to play’ – basis.

If I am paying to attend an event, I should feel confident my money is being well spent. I should be able to look forward to sessions that will leave me with insights that I can leverage to help me further my efforts, both personal and professional. If they do not, then that conference should not have my money.

There are too many events vying for our attention because people think they can make money on events by aggregating an audience and selling access to them.

Unfortunately, this is the absolute reverse of how these events should be created. Instead, create events with attendees in mind and a hypothesis on how you can provide something valuable for them. Once you do that, you can determine a path to monetisation. Do something good first and find out how to make a business out of it next.

This idealistic approach is one I heard twice in the last month from new entrants to the events category, which made me happy. I was energised by being vetted for a different event and passing the test. I would probably have been energised if I were rejected – because it would mean that while my opinions and my understanding of the facts might be valuable, they weren’t valuable enough at that time for that event. That would have been OK, too.

My advice to you if you are looking to hold an event is to start with creating value before you try to create a business.

If you are looking to speak at an event, make sure you know the difference between facts and opinions, and have a firm grasp of both.

If you are looking to find speakers, vet them and be certain you are offering something of value. Take the time to solicit your speakers rather than waiting for your speakers to solicit you.

If everybody does this, and we lose a few conferences overall, the category will be better off as a result.

Of course, this is just an opinion. Maybe the facts will lead you to a different point of view.

This story was first published on MediaPost.com and is republished with the permission of the author.

Cory Treffiletti is chief marketing officer at Voicera. He has been a thought leader, executive and business driver in the digital media landscape since 1994. In addition to authoring a weekly column on digital media, advertising and marketing since 2000 for Mediapost‘s Online Spin, Treffiletti has been a successful executive, media expert and/or founding team member for a number of companies and published a book, Internet Ad Pioneers, in 2012.