On the record: As magazine media, ‘we are no longer print journalists’













CEO of Associated Media Publishing responds to a recent column by Chris Moerdyk, A lesson for journalists from the Ndalo Media liquidation.

This post has been troubling me for a few weeks. Chris Moerdyk’s comment below is potentially quite damaging.

“Deciding on a career in print journalism today is about as limiting as specialising in selling VHS video recorders or fax machines.”

We need to encourage more people to study journalism not discourage them.

But what does this mean?

Certainly not print journalism. There is no longer such a thing in the magazine media world.

These days being in the media is being in the business of building brands and audiences across all channels.

To do that you need an extremely competent team of people who are seasoned journalists. A team who can create and package content that drives conversations across multiple platforms.

One thing is for sure though, we do need to make sure the organisations where students sign up to learn how to publish in the media today are taught properly as it’s certainly not a ‘textbook’ subject.

As an example of publishing today, a recent COSMO cover featuring Bonang, one of South Africa’s best loved celebrities, created 20 million reach in less than 24 hours.

The Cosmo Hustle event which ran last Saturday created over 10 million reach in one day!

That’s magazine media today… we are print journalists no longer.

Just had to get that off my chest! 😊

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda@wagthedog.co.za or michael@wagthedog.co.za