Media moves: Tiso Blackstar buys The Media Online and more, Lebo Madiba to head Ogilvy PR, Riverbed scores Barloworld account

This week’s BIG move: Tiso Blackstar acquires leading marketing and DIY titles and events

Tiso Blackstar Group has bought media titles The Media, and The Media Online, as well as the annual MOST Awards and EasyDIY magazine and www.easyDIY.co.za, from Wag The Dog Publishers. They will be incorporated into the Group’s events, magazine and online Ppblishing division as of 1 July 2019.

Andy Gill, managing director of Tiso Blackstar Group, believes the products will boost the Group’s portfolio catering to highly engaged, niche audiences.

The acquisition of The Media magazine and The Media Online is in line with the Group’s determination to deliver relevant, incisive market intelligence to support the development of South Africa’s media, advertising and marketing communities.

The addition of the MOST Awards – which motivate and inspire media owners and agencies to excellence through a system of rating each other’s service across a number of criteria – reinforces Tiso Blackstar’s existing commitment to the industry through regular Financial Mail AdForum conferences, the Sunday Times Generation Next and Top Brands consumer surveys, as well as the prestigious Financial Mail AdFocus Awards.

EasyDIY is the only DIY focused magazine in South Africa devoted to the do-it-yourself home and building consumer sector, with a print readership in excess of 53 000. Together with the online www.easydiy.co.za platform, the SA Home Owner magazine and website, and the Group’s broadcast asset, The Home Channel on DStv 176, marketers will be able to benefit from integrated video, print, online, mobile and television advertising opportunities.

Sandra Gordon, who founded independent media company, Wag the Dog Publishers Pty Ltd, in 2002, said while it was a difficult decision to sell Wag the Dog’s media assets, it was the right time to do so. “For me, it was a question of scale. The media industry is in transition with many factors at play, including digital innovation and economic challenges,” she says. “It is an exciting space, one with many opportunities for niche publications, online and traditional. But scaling up to their full potential is beyond the reach of a small publishing company.”

Gordon says she approached the Tiso Blackstar Group in the belief it had the capacity and the will to amplify the influence and credibility of her titles. “Tiso can take the brands and their people to a whole new level. It was a well-thought out and strategic decision on my part.”

Gordon will ensure the smooth transition of the respective titles and key staff into the Tiso Blackstar business.

People moves

Lebo Madiba to head up Ogilvy PR

Lebo Madiba is the new managing partner: public relations and Influence at the agency. Madiba is taking over from Joanna Oosthuizen, who was promoted to chief operating officer for Ogilvy South Africa in 2018.

Madiba joins Ogilvy from Etion Limited, a JSE Altx-listed, digital technology provider, where she was group chief marketing officer. In the role, she led the amalgamation of Ansys, its business unit Ansys Rail, and subsidiaries Parsec, Tedaka Network Solutions and LawTrust, under the Etion brand.

“I am beyond thrilled about the new role,” said Madiba. “Ogilvy is among the most respected PR agencies in the country, with an impressive client list that requires sophisticated levels of service. I can’t wait to get started, particularly now when digital transformation is driving much desired change in the industry. I’m looking forward to the challenge and to making a real difference for our clients.”

Oosthuizen said that Madiba would bring impressive industry experience, passion and proven ability to the agency. “We searched long and hard for the right person to fill this critical role, but Lebo was the stand-out among some incredibly strong candidates. I’m looking forward to working with her, and I know she will take the agency to new heights.”

Business moves

rooi rose introduces South Africa’s first free Afrikaans women’s interest podcast channel

rooi rose is launching its own podcast channel. rrRADIO is South Africa’s first free Afrikaans women’s interest podcast channel which will host original engaging content that rooi rose magazine is known for, but presented in a new audio format.

In South Africa podcast listenership is growing by 30% annually with the most prominent age group being between 25 – 35 (Iono.FM). rooi rose is the first traditional magazine in South Africa to claim this new medium as another touch point with our loyal rooi rose readers.

According to editor Martie Pansegrouw rooi rose is a magazine that has never been shy of breaking the mould. “For the past 77 years we have been engaging with our reader on various platforms and enticing her with us into the future. This is just another way in which we are sharing our heart with our reader, meeting her where she is at, addressing her needs and answering her burning questions. In effect we are sharing her very busy day and helping her find more ‘me time’.”

Essentials Magazine relaunches with renewed editorial focus

Caxton Magazines has announced that at the end of June this year, popular women’s monthly Essentials, will be sporting an updated look and renewed editorial focus. The magazine will be amplifying its home décor and personal health segments in line with the interests of its changing modern consumer.

“The Essentials reader is an ambitious modern woman with an ‘I can do it myself’ attitude. She is mindful, she’s open to alternate healthcare options for her and her family and she’s taking control when it comes to home renovations,” says Caxton Magazines’ editorial director Frith Thomas.

The new look Essentials will retain reader favourites like career tips and advice, self-quizzes, real reader’s stories and quick but nutritious meal ideas.

Anton Botes, General Manager of Caxton Magazines adds, “The Essentials brand has been in the country for around 25 years and has been a staple and reliable friend to many women over the years. We’re excited to strengthen that bond by taking the new look product to market at the end of this month – initial feedback from our advertisers has been extremely positive.”

Ideas-led creative solutions open doors for Riverbed into Barloworld

In April 2019, Riverbed was selected as the agency of choice to partner with Barloworld Limited to launch its Khula Sizwe B-BBEE Share Scheme campaign.

Riverbed partnered with Director Kit at Darling Films to produce a high end, rich and textured production of the 40” TVC entitled, ‘Fierce Girl’, as well as online film.

Bridget Johnson, agency ECD, commented, “Oftentimes B-BBEE content is cold and business-like, and so our purpose was to bring heart and the intention of Barloworld Khula Sizwe to life, through an uncomplicated narrative about the significance of sharing and inspiring a world of difference.”

Agency CEO and founder, Monalisa Sibongile Zwambila added, “There’s an affinity between Riverbed and Barloworld’s greater good values and embracing diversity. This type of work resonates with our business culture and we’re delighted to have partnered with them on this project.”

“What’s more,” she added, “We’ve recently been appointed as the agency of record for Barloworld Equipment. The business was looking for an agency that could bring more innovative creative solutions to the team, following a global easing up of strict and conservative marketing policies. This opening up of flexibility in creative scope afforded us the opportunity to present an ideas-led approach that would help challenge the brand’s creative threshold, and move them into a more innovative space.”

Standard Bank appoints new agencies

Standard Bank’s long-term relationship with TBWA/Hunt Lascaris is over. News broke this week that the bank had appointed M&C Saatchi Abele as its through the line agency, Ogilvy SA as its brand agency, Clockwork Media as its consumer PR partner and Edelman to handle corporate reputation.

Making moves

Future Females & Facebook partner on a Masterclass series for female entrepreneurs

On 25 June, 2 July & 7 July, Future Females is partnering with Facebook to host a three-part webinar series, to teach entrepreneurs exactly how to create engaging content, connect with customers and build thriving online businesses, through the Facebook & Instagram platforms.

Future Females is partnering with Facebook to educate about how best to utilise two social media giants, Facebook and Instagram, in order to reach full business potential online. Together, they will be hosting a three part webinar series; Facebook For Business, Instagram For Business, and Getting Creative On Your Phone, designed to give easy access to all the best information about how to grow your business on these platforms.

The webinars will be delivered by Toni Adentan, who is a strategic partner manager at Facebook Dublin, using her past experience in both the media and tech industry to grow media agency’s advertising business on the Facebook platform. A Londoner by way of Nigeria, Toni has been strongly influenced by both cultures, and is eager to support entrepreneurs from both communities on the platform.

The three free webinars are held on the following days:

Tuesday 25 June – Facebook for Business

Tuesday 2 July – Instagram for Business

Tuesday 7 July – Getting Creative On Your Phone

Register here: https://member.futurefemales.co/gettingcreative

For the Diary

More speakers confirmed for Radio Days 2019

Come learn, share and engage about radio on the African continent, reserve your seat for 3 to 5 July 2019. We also have discounted group rates available, find out more and register.

Here are some more highlights to look forward to at this year’s conference.

Multimedia, Multiskilled – Claire Mawisa: The ability for talent to identify opportunities, work across platforms and media and harness the power of their own brands is a unique skill.

The Power of the Next Ten Years – James Cridland: Radio Futurologist, James Cridland, looks into his crystal ball. In particular, the effect that new platforms and technology are having on the radio business across the world.

Why the Drama? – MediaHeads 360: Radio dramas have long been part of the success in engaging and entertaining audiences. The team from Mediaheads 360 share their insights into this art form.

Register here.

Submissions are open for the Sugarbird Gin bootcamp for entrepreneurs 2019

Sugarbird Gin a proudly South African craft gin company born by an unstoppable entrepreneurial spirit, with the mission to always innovate, create and inspire others to be bold, and smart, in following their dreams. Their mission is to help entrepreneurs thrive and to see this build our country by building up our people.

Critical to success – is having the right tools in your proverbial box, and so Sugarbird founders Nzeka Biyela and Rob Heyns have partnered with Koi’s Neil Hinrichsen, to create a 2-day super-charged bootcamp.

The bootcamp is a place where you will learn about ideation, team formation, business development processes, and financial management – and for every 1000 bottles of Sugarbird sold, one aspiring entrepreneur will be sponsored into the course.

Bootcamp Dates: 12-13 July

Venue: Greenpoint Coworking; Third Floor, Foyer A, of Sovereign Quay, 40

In true celebration of the start-up life – we have partnered with Greenpoint Coworking – a work space create specifically with entrepreneurs and small business in mind. Founded by husband and wife team with the inspiring vision to bring like-minded people together in one place, providing office needs whilst stimulating creativity and collaborative opportunities.

Application Process: Please fill out the online application here:

