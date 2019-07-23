Awards Wrap: Tickets go on sale for 2019 MOST Awards, Entries still open for African Women in Media Award













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions and winners in the media industry.

Tickets go on sale for 2019 MOST Awards

Tickets are now on sale for the MOST Awards, the annual celebration of media excellence, which takes place on 10 September 2019 at The Wanderers Club in Illovo, Johannesburg.

Complete and submit your ticket form online, here.

The overall goal of the MOST Awards is to inspire media owners and media agencies to improve the efficacy of their businesses through service performance. The awards celebrate excellence in the media industry and encourage healthy competition and, as a result, better performance.

The annual highlight on the media industry’s networking calendar not only recognises the sectors best-of-the-best in terms of service delivery, knowledge and innovation, but offers an opportunity to reflect on the successes, challenges and changes in the media industry as revealed by MOST’s research survey.

Tickets start at R700 per person, including VAT.

SRI Conference announces 30 Under 30 Award to honour most influential journalists

To mark the 30th convening of The SRI Conference , organisers have announced a new annual award designed to spotlight and nurture the emerging generation of leaders who will guide the SRI/ESG/impact investing industry well into the second half of the 21st Century.

Recipients of the inaugural SRI Conference 30 Under 30 award will be announced on 7 October 2019. The SRI Conference will announce the full list of honourees in a special blog post and The SRI Conference website and as part of a national news release highlighting the Award.

The SRI Conference is set to celebrate its 30th consecutive annual meeting in November 2019. The ‘SRI Conference 30 Under 30’ award will recognise the contributions of investment professionals, social entrepreneurs, financial advisors, researchers, academic professionals, journalists, investment marketers, issue advocates and employee of a mission-driven organisation who exemplify the spirit of SRI.

Entries still open for APO Group African Women in Media Award

APO Group has introduced the inaugural APO Group African Women in Media Award to recognise, celebrate and empower African women journalists who support female entrepreneurship in Africa.

The Award will be bestowed to the winner at the 5th Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum’s (AWIEF) Conference, Exhibition and Awards hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), 29-30 October 2019, with the theme ‘Enhancing impact: Digitalisation, investment and intra-African trade’.

The online entry form is available here and the deadline for entries is 15 September 2019.

Enter the 2019 Digital Out of Home Awards

The Digital Out Of Home Awards honour the most creative, innovative and effective communications in digital out of home media.

Recognition is given to the best work in out of home venues, innovative work by vertical industries and the best uses of the platforms themselves.

The entry deadline is 9 September 2019 at Midnight, EDT, and entries can be submitted here.

First entry deadline approaching for Mumbrella Asia Awards

The Mumbrella Asia Awards ceremony returns in Singapore on 6 November 2019, celebrating the region’s best and brightest media and marketing talent.

With 32 categories up for grabs, there is something for the whole media and marketing ecosystem whether you’re a brand-side marketer, agency, media owner, adtech player, consultancy or something else entirely working in that space.

But note, the award’s entry fees go up next week. Therefore, now is the time to throw your hat in the ring and submit your entries.

To submit your entries, click here.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda@wagthedog.co.za or michael@wagthedog.co.za