One day to go to apply for ACA/Creative Circle copywriting bursary













With education being one of its core focuses and mandates, the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) has created a new bursary initiative.

The industry body has partnered with Creative Circle, an organisation dedicated to maintaining high levels of creativity in the South African advertising industry, on the initiative.

This bursary initiative is part of a broader education fundraising drive for the ACA. “There’s a skills shortage of copywriters, and to date, since I started at this industry body, the ACA has raised R16 million to educate 40 copywriters and 20 strategists,” said CEO Mathe Okaba.

Course details

The courses on offer, as part of the bursary programme, are a BA in Creative Brand Communication with a specialisation in copywriting, and a diploma in copywriting.

Due to a MOU the ACA has with the AAA School of Advertising, this bursary initiative will initially start off with that educational institution, before being broadened to include others like Vega and Red & Yellow.

Important information for applicants

Acceptance to the courses however remains dependent upon the results contained within the academic transcript of those individuals applying for the bursary.

Applications will only be accepted online via the ACA website until 7 July 2019.

In a first for the industry and proof of the commitment from the industry, shortlist interviews can be conducted in the applicant’s mother tongue should they so wish.

“This transformative approach affords applicants the opportunity to express themselves and tell their stories in the language they feel most comfortable with expressing themselves,” says CEO Mathe Okaba. “Historically, students have been limited to expressing themselves in English when applying to study copywriting, which possibly excluded certain individuals from entering the field.”

Broader education funding

The funding came from the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT Seta), after Okaba formed a relationship with one of its board members. A funding request was put forward to the Seta, which was approved.

“It’s money that could have always helped the industry, but we never went to knock. Now we knocked, the door’s open and it’s a relationship that we can utilise for future, and just grow the skills in the industry. Have the right kind of people in the industry, educated in the right schools with the right courses that aid the output of the industry,” adds Okaba.

“Copywriting is a key link in the creative value chain and providing these bursaries, industry relevant tuition and guaranteed work opportunities post-graduation is indeed a game changer,” concludes Okaba.

Here are the criteria for applicants:

Transformation: The student must be of PDI status which includes females of all races.

Academic Performance: The student must achieve consistent good grades (a minimum ‘C’ or 60% average).

Endorsement: the applicant’s lecturers endorse their work ethic, behaviour, manners, diligence etc.

Financial need: Submit a tax clearance certificate or proof of household income (pay slip)

Quality of the motivation written by the applicant

Applicants must attach the following

Certified copy of South African Identity Document

Certified copy of Senior Certificate

Terms and conditions:

The applicant must:

Be a South African citizen aged 17 years or older.

Have a South African ID.

Have a senior certificate to qualify for post matric studies.

Be able to register for full-time studies.

The application will be assessed by academics, advertising and communication industry experts.

The bursary will be awarded for academics only.

Renewal and continuation of the bursary will be instated if the student maintains a total average of 65% during the study year.

The Creative Circle’s contribution to the initiative happens during holiday breaks away from studies, as students will be able to spend time at Creative Circle’s agencies, as well as after completion of studies, as graduates will be offered internships at the agencies.

