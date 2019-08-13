Awards Wrap: Entries open for the Financial Mail Creative Challenge, Standard Bank Top Women Awards finalist













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions and winners in the media industry.

Unleash your inner Unicorn! Entries are open for the Financial Mail Creative Challenge

The Financial Mail has thrown down the gauntlet for SA’s creative agencies, inviting them to unleash their inner unicorns for the 2019 FM Creative Challenge. It’s an opportunity for agencies to connect their clients’ brand messaging with current news events and headlines, and create high-impact tactical print ads for the opportunity of free placement in the weekly Financial Mail magazine.

Each agency team that has their ad chosen by Financial Mail editor, Rob Rose, for publication in the printed edition of the Financial Mail, will receive a R5 000 shopping voucher. The advertisement will also be submitted as an entry in the Best Tactical Print Ad category of the prestigious FM AdFocus Awards. All the FM Creative Challenge finalists will be invited to an exclusive lunch with the editor.

The overall agency winner of the FM Creative Challenge will be announced at the FM Adfocus Awards in November. In addition to the accolade (and R20 000 worth of shopping vouchers), the winning agency will be rewarded with a full page advert in FM AdFocus, to promote either the agency or a client of their choice, as well as an editorial feature on the agency and the winning creative team.

The FM Creative Challenge is open to all creative agencies, and runs from 1 August 2019 until 27 September 2019. The content of the advert must relate to any news story during that period.

All weekly winners and shortlisted ads will be hosted on http://cc.fm.co.za site for the duration of the campaign.

For additional information about entries, deadlines and ad specifications, visit http://cc.fm.co.za or contact Wendy Wright, Business Manager: BDFM | 011 280 3151 | wrightw@tisoblackstar.co.za.

Tickets on sale for #MOSTAwards2019

With just over a month to go until this year’s MOST Awards celebration, tickets are on sale for this highly-anticipated gathering.

They start at R700 per person, including VAT.

Don’t miss out on the media party of the year, by securing your seat today. Click here to book your tickets. Act fast, as space is limited!

The overall goal of the MOST Awards is to inspire media owners and media agencies to improve the efficacy of their businesses through service performance. The awards celebrate excellence in the media industry and encourage healthy competition and, as a result, better performance.

The annual highlight on the media industry’s networking calendar not only recognises the sectors best-of-the-best in terms of service delivery, knowledge and innovation, but offers an opportunity to reflect on the successes, challenges and changes in the media industry as revealed by MOST’s research survey.

For more information, click here.

Coca-Cola Beverages SA named as finalist in Standard Bank Top Women Awards

Topco Media has named Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) as one of five finalists for the 16th annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards. CCBSA has been nominated in the Top Gender Empowered Organisation: Business of the Year category for its industry leading work in gender empowerment.

The awards recognise organisations and individuals whose efforts uplift women in business and society.

Finalists and winners at the Standard Bank Top Women Awards have been a source of inspiration to women and men in business, encouraging their industry peers to foster an environment of diversity and inclusion for people from all walks of life. With continued excellence in this area, CCBSA hopes to do the same.

The Standard Bank Top Women Awards ceremony will take place on 15 August in Johannesburg. Winners will be announced at a gala dinner on the evening attended by business and government leaders, VIPs and members of the media.

