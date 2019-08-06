Awards Wrap: South Africa’s most loved beer, MOST Awards tickets, enter the African Women in Media Award













Sunday Times Lifestyle Beer Awards announce SA’s most loved beers

CBC Amber Weiss was officially announced as South Africa’s Most Loved Beer at the Sunday Times Lifestyle Beer Awards in partnership with Makro at an event in Johannesburg to celebrate the creators and retailers of local and internationally crafted beers.

In June, 10 beers were shortlisted from 81 entries across five categories by a panel of judges with a formal background in the industry, including Greg Gilowey and Karl Tessendorf from Beer Country, as well as Fanent Zimba, GM of Beer House. The 10 beers were showcased for consumer tasting at Makro outlets across the country on 13 July, where shoppers could vote for their favourite.

The winners in the inaugural Sunday Times Lifestyle Beer Awards are:

South Africa’s Most Loved Lager – Darling Brew Slow Beer

South Africa’s Most Loved Ale – CBC Amber Weiss

South Africa’s Most Loved India Pale Ale – Jack Black Skeleton Coast

South Africa’s Most Loved Low Alcohol Beer – Windhoek Light

South Africa’s Most Loved Specialty Beer – Hoegaarden

Tickets for MOST Awards 2019 on sale

With just over a month to go till this year’s MOST Awards celebration, tickets are on sale for this highly-anticipated gathering.

They start at R700 per person, including VAT.

Don’t miss out on the media party of the year, by securing your seat today. Click here to book your tickets. Act fast, as space is limited!

The overall goal of the MOST Awards is to inspire media owners and media agencies to improve the efficacy of their businesses through service performance. The awards celebrate excellence in the media industry and encourage healthy competition and, as a result, better performance.

The annual highlight on the media industry’s networking calendar not only recognises the sectors best-of-the-best in terms of service delivery, knowledge and innovation, but offers an opportunity to reflect on the successes, challenges and changes in the media industry as revealed by MOST’s research survey.

Call for entries: APO Group African Women in Media Award

The APO Group will present the inaugural APO Group African Women in Media Award as part of the #AWIEFAwards 2019.

This prestigious award will recognise and celebrate a woman journalist who supports female entrepreneurship in Africa. The winner stands a chance to win a $2 500 cash prize, an all-expenses paid trip to an International Women’s Forum and an online course from one of the most respected international universities.

For more information, read the global press release here.

If you’re an African female journalist or blogger who has what it takes, click here to enter.

Deadline for entry: 15 September 2019.

The theme for the AWIEF 2019 Conference is ‘Enhancing Impact: Digitalisation, Investment and Intra-African Trade’. The theme will be unpacked at the conference in October along the following lines:

How to leverage the digital economy.

How to provide more access to affordable investment and finance to women to drive women entrepreneurship.

Analysing the importance and role that women have to play in the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Namibia Media Awards return

The Editors’ Forum of Namibia has announced the return of the Namibia Media Awards, which seek to recognise the best journalists in the country’s industry.

The awards ceremony will take place at a gala dinner, scheduled for 18 September 2019, in Windhoek.

The last media awards in the country were held under the auspices of the Media Institute of Southern Africa Namibia in 2010.

AllAfrica has more information, here.

