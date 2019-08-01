MOST Awards judging panels seek out the best of the best













Two MOST Awards judging panels, featuring past winners and experienced industry leaders, were held to find the most deserving winners of the individual awards this year.

Discussed at the gatherings were the nominations for the Media Owner and Agency Legends and Rising Stars Awards, as well as the Bell and Shepherd Awards.

The two sessions took place at the offices of The MediaShop and the Iconic Group, and were filled with lively, robust debates and discussions, particularly the second one, which saw the lion’s share of attendees.

Here are some pictures from the events:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Tickets for the MOST Awards have gone on sale. To secure your seat at the biggest media party of the year, click here.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda@wagthedog.co.za or michael@wagthedog.co.za