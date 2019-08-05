New MD for Collective ID as Zanele Ntulini takes helm













Zanele Ntulini is the new managing director of Collective ID, following the recent departure of Brenda Khumalo.

“I am excited to enter this new chapter in my career. I aim to continue to drive creative excellence for the agency, by developing the agency model to remain relevant with the changing needs of marketers, and enhance the full value-chain we deliver across all key touch points – internally and externally – to help create long-term value for our staff, clients and partners,” said Ntulini.

She previously co-owned MDOT, a through-the-line advertising and design agency, and served as its marketing and strategy director. She has over 17 years of experience in both traditional and non-traditional marketing, strategy development, branding and communications, and a track record of developing robust integrated marketing communication strategies that deliver business results.

“We are thrilled to have Zanele on board. With her at the helm, we are confident that we will maintain our creative excellence and main market expertise in digital and traditional media,” said Dave Livie, non-executive director on the board of Collective ID. “Her passion and vision are what makes her stand head and shoulders above the rest.”

Ntulini has worked for large corporations and JSE-listed companies in insurance, ICT, banking and retail sectors, including stints with Hollard as GM for marketing, Discovery Health as head of marketing and various senior marketing roles at First National Bank (FNB), Liberty, Old Mutual and Altech Autopage.

“I believe in developing people, and building high-performance teams, through mentorship,” said Ntulini. “I thrive on challenges and don’t buy into the concept of ‘it’s impossible’ – anything is possible if you’re up to a challenge and ready to roll up your sleeves.”

