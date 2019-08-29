Women empowerment – MediaHeads 360 means business













[PRESS OFFICE] As Women’s Month draws to a close, MediaHeads 360 looks back on a month dedicated to empowering and celebrating women in business.

“We are a proudly female-led organisation with 80% of our management team consisting of women, and we firmly believe that one of the most powerful ways to uplift women is through education. Educated women teach, support and develop each other,” said Candy Dempers, MediaHeads 360’s managing director.

Putting their money where their mouth is, the specialist media agency offered five women – working in the South African media space – the opportunity to further their careers.

The Women’s Month-inspired initiative invited women – employed by an advertising or media agency – to submit a motivation to MediaHeads 360. “We received a phenomenal response from many worthy women, this again highlights the importance of education. As South Africans we understand the need to upskill ourselves and we respond with great eagerness,” Dempers added.

The bursaries to study digital marketing through the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business were awarded to five women, with the recipients announced on Thursday, 15 August. MediaHeads 360 would like to congratulate Egnetia Masemola (M&C Saatchi), Siphe Mkize (Vizeum), Ntsako Lowane (PHD), Reabetswe Hlubi (Wavemaker) and Thuso Mmotlana (The Media Shop).

Bursary winner, Hlubi, commented that “… this bursary puts me in a position to not only propel my career in digital marketing, but it is also going to contribute to my personal growth and enable me to be a thought leader in the industry. This course paired with my current knowledge of the media discipline alongside my intellectual nature and willingness to develop new skills, will put me at the forefront in this competitive industry.”

Since its relaunch earlier in the year, MediaHeads 360 have continually supported and emphasised the importance of education in the media space. The Women’s Month bursary is a continuation of these efforts and speaks to the organisation’s commitment to create sustainable opportunities.

“We are so proud of the fact that we can contribute to change and drive equality in South Africa. In honour of the thousands of brave women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 for freedom, this is our small contribution to safeguard the freedom of the women of South Africa and support their futures,” said Refue Mofokeng, MediaHeads 360’s head of production.

Further emphasising the importance of unity among women and support of one another, MediaHeads 360 shared inspirational quotes from prominent women in media on their social feeds during the month of August. “One of my new personal favourite quotes was shared by one of our bursary winners, Ntsako Lowane. She quoted Kofi Annan saying, ‘there is no tool for development more effective than the empowerment of women’,” Dempers concluded.

