Awards Wrap: Triple winner at Footprint Awards, Galliova winners announced, SA up for two Emmys

SA’s top food and health writers celebrated at 30th Galliova Awards ceremony
South Africa’s most outstanding food and health writers for 2019 were announced at the prestigious 30th annual Galliova Awards ceremony. Sponsored by South African Poultry Association, the Galliova Awards is South Africa’s most celebrated food and health writers’ awards, with this year’s Up & Coming category attracting a number of first-time entrants.
The 2019 Galliova Award winners are:
- Margie Els-Burger of Your Family: Food Writer of the Year
- Freelance writer Glynis Horning: Health Writer of the Year
- Nomvuselelo Mncube of Your Family and Food & Home: Galliova Egg Champion
- Esther Malan of Huisgenoot, YOU and Drum – Galliova Broiler Champion
- Chiara Turilli of My Kitchen, Getaway and Equinox: Up & Coming Writer of the Year
Exxaro honoured with Double Win at Silver Quill Awards
Mining company Exxaro won two prestigious Silver Quill Awards from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Africa Region Silver Quill Awards programme last Wednesday.
Exxaro secured the top spot in two categories, winning Excellence awards for both the Change Communication category for their ground-breaking #jointhemovement campaign and the Internal Communication Award for the transition to their new head offices in Centurion, known as the conneXXion.
The IABC Africa Silver Quill Awards is one of the most prestigious communication award programs in the world, recognising business communication excellence across the African continent. It emphasizes the importance of effective, excellent communication in securing and maintaining businesses’ reputation and their standing in the marketplace.
Footprint Awards records a historic triple Spectrum first
For the first time in history of the Footprint Marketing Awards, the South African Council of Shopping Centres (SACSC) selected 3 Spectrum Award winners at its recent Annual Congress in Cape Town.
The awards recognise exceptional shopping centre marketing in South Africa across various categories, including digital marketing, public relations and community relations. Shopping centre owners, mall marketing departments and agencies were invited to submit their entries in April. Gold, Silver and Bronze awards are presented for winning work and campaigns, while the Spectrum Award is presented to an overall winner. This year’s Spectrum Award winner is also automatically entered into the International Council of Shopping Centres’ (ICSC) VIVA Awards in 2020.
This year, 38 Bronze winners were awarded, 27 Silver and 11 Gold.
The three Spectrum winners are:
- Mall of Africa hosts “Africa’s Art Collective – Seasons” at Mall of Africa, by Bespoke Marketing
- Soshanguve Southview Centre Innovative Advertising at Soshanguve Southview Centre by The Kitchen Sink
- The Nutcracker’s Winter Circus at Sandton City Shopping Centre by Excellerate Brand Management
SA Animated Film up for an Emmy
South Africa faces a possible double win at the International Emmy Awards, with The River nominated as best Telenovela – and the announcement that Zog, animated in Cape Town by Triggerfish for the UK’s Magic Light Pictures, is up for Best Kids’ Animation.
Zog has already won Best Animation at the Shanghai International TV Festival and the Audience Award for ages 3-6 at New York International Children’s Film Festival.
Co-directed by two-time Oscar nominee Max Lang (The Gruffalo and Room On The Broom) and multi-award-winning South African Daniel Snaddon (Stick Man), Zog is competing against Grizzy and the Lemmings (France), Jorel’s Brother (Brazil), and Lamput (India). The winner will be announced on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 in Cannes, France.
“We’re delighted,” says Stuart Forrest, CEO of Triggerfish. “Congratulations to Magic Light, Max, Daniel and everyone who helped bring Zog to life. We hope this latest nomination encourages more South Africans to try out animation, using our free digital learning platform and upcoming 10-second animation competition.”
The short film is based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s 2010 picture book, which sold over 1.5 million copies and won the Galaxy National Children’s Book of the Year Award in the UK.
Featuring the voices of award-winning artists including Kit Harington (Jon Snow in Game of Thrones) Sir Lenny Henry (Broadchurch) and Tracey Ullman, Zog premiered on BBC last Christmas to five-star reviews, and in South Africa it premiered at The Cape Town International Animation Festival in March 2019 and on Showmax in August.
Finalists announced for Presenter Search on 3: Expresso Edition
Presenter Search on 3: Expresso Edition has narrowed its search to five presenters. The SABC 3 reality TV show will announce the new presenters for the channel’s morning show at the series finale in two weeks. The two winners will take up their new presenting positions soon after.
This season’s aspiring contestants entered by submitting a one-minute audition video on Instagram and top entrants were invited to auditions in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban.
In a surprise twist, viewers were afforded the opportunity to vote in an extra finalist, which saw Kuhle Adams making a reappearance in episode 6.
The remaining top five include:
- Deen Woodman, 39, from Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.
- Jamie-Lee Domburg, a plus-size model also from Cape Town, known as the ‘Golden Goddess’.
- Thato Moshoeshoe, 20, a third-year student at Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth and the great-grandson of Lesotho’s King Lepogo Moshoeshoe.
- Nathaneal Davids from Roodepoort in Gauteng, who worked as a content producer for a digital agency.
- Kuhle Adams grew up in the Eastern Cape, graduated from UCT and lives in Joburg. She is a ‘queen of social media’, whose social awareness and well-timed comments about gender-based violence won over viewers’ votes that saw her getting that second chance back into the show.
The show airs on Wednesdays at 19:30 on SABC3.
Call for entries are now open for SAFTAs 14
The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) announced the call for local production companies to submit their entries for the 14th Annual SAFTAs. There are several key changes in the entry guidelines, including a new category: Entertainment Programme, which includes quizzes, game shows, talent shows, music shows, music specials, and all general entertainment.
Any entry that does not follow the entry requirements which results in a dispute will be automatically disqualified, so please check rules, regulations and stipulations carefully.
Deadline for submissions is Friday 15 November 2019, at 17h00.
