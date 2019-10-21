Data verification essential in unregulated location marketing space













Independent location data verification is essential as location-based marketing advances.

“The local digital advertising space is awash with numbers since the advent of new social media and mobile marketing platforms that lend themselves to rich reporting,” says Shaun Rosen, CEO of Mobiclick

“With the digital advertising marketplace remaining unregulated and an estimated $19 billion wasted on advertising fraud globally, clients must insist on third-party verification of the data served to them by digital advertising partners,” Rosen adds.

In a positive development for the local digital advertising industry, Mobiclicks partner, the Unilever-funded Blis, has announced it has signed on to verify data quality via independent location data verification and analytics company, Location Sciences.

This alliance “paves the way for substantial improvements in data accuracy that will filter through to Blis partners around the world like Mobiclicks, says Rosen. It provides an independent layer of validation and assurance for the company’s African client base.

“Across digital, clients are looking for greater transparency to ensure they deliver the most impactful and effective campaigns. The accuracy of location data is another key metric that needs tracking and we’re pleased to be part of Blis’ global drive to guarantee brands the safest, most accurate location data available anywhere,” says Rosen.

Mobiclicks’ experience in South Africa points to a 33% increase in footfall following mobile campaigns that place a premium on using localised data to provide valuable consumer insights to advertisers. “Location data tells you a lot about your customers’ likes, dislikes, where they spend their time, and the journey they’re on,” adds Rosen. “To reach customers in the most relevant way, this data needs to be accurate.”

