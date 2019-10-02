DJ Fresh joins Kfm’s weekend line-up













Following his arrival on 947’s afternoon drive time show at the beginning of August, Primedia Broadcasting has announced that DJ Fresh will be joining its Cape Town sister station, Kfm.

Fresh will host #FreshSundaze every Sunday from 15:00 – 19:00, joining the station’s Kfm Sundaze line-up which includes Saskia Falken, Brandon Leigh and Mamohau Seseane. His first show will be this coming Sunday, 6 October 2019.

Speaking on his appointment, Fresh says, “It’s not going to be Sunday in Cape Town, it will be #FreshSundaze! I look forward to connecting with the people of the Cape. The new show will reflect the Sunday vibe in the city, interaction with listeners, and the most music to make you feel great! Tune in for the best music mix and beat the Sunday blues and ease into the new week with a Fresh twist.”

Kfm 94.5 station manager Stephen Werner says, “Fresh is a well-known voice in the market, and we welcome him to our Sunday line-up. We are sure Capetonians will enjoy his larger-than-life personality, music mixes and witty banter as they hold onto that weekend feeling a little longer.”

He adds, “Audience involvement will be key to the new show for sunny summer days and beyond. Listeners will get the chance to curate their perfect Sunday playlist along with DJ Fresh through his new music feature, Fresh’s 5 @ 5. Capetonians are encouraged to submit their favourite music selection via our website, kfm.co.za and DJ Fresh will create a mix from their choice that he will play each Sunday at 5pm.”

Kfm 94.5 new Sunday line-up to take effect from 6 October 2019:

4am – 7am Early Weekend Breakfast with Jonathan Duguid

7am – 10am Sunday Breakfast with Saskia Falken

10am – 3pm #KfmSundaze with Brandon Leigh

3pm – 7pm #FreshSundaze with DJ Fresh

7pm – 10pm Sunday Love Songs with Mamohau

