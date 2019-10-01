Mediology appoints Michael Pearce as media director and lead strategist













Michael Pearce (35) has been appointed as Media Director and Lead Strategist at media and online marketing agency, Mediology.

Reporting directly to founder and CEO, Ana Carrapichano, who describes Michael as one of the most creative media thinkers she has ever worked with and a natural leader under whose direction she believes the team will grow and deliver great work, his primary focus will be to drive creative media strategies across the entire client portfolio as well as to re-engineer a leaner and nimbler agency structure with a greater degree of client interaction and responsiveness at all levels.

Michael joined Mediology as a junior strategist and implementation planner in 2010 after graduating from Monash University with a BA degree in Marketing and Communication Media studies as well as a Honours Degree in Brand Leadership and Communications from Vega.

He was appointed Business Unit Director in 2016 and Deputy Media Director in 2018 to manage strategies and oversee Mediology’s key account portfolio including Ithuba (National Lottery), MNet Movies, Deezer and FlySafAir.

A keen photographer, cyclist and traveller, Michael’s big vision for Mediology is to see it become South Africa’s largest independent media-led creative agency.

