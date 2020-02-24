Trinity Mohlamme joins The Media Connection board













After a successful and award-winning career in the music industry, fashion retail and entertainment in the 1990s, Trinity Mohlamme joined Alex FM in Johannesburg. Now he has been appointed to The Media Connection’s board of directors.

“It is an absolute pleasure and privilege to have Trinity on the executive team,” said the company’s founder, Judy Milne. “He is arguably one of the most knowledgeable brand strategists in the industry at present. He has an almost freakish ability to understand brand behaviour, consumer behaviour and then find a way to glue the two together.

“He exemplifies the company’s vision of ‘Connecting Brands, making a difference’ and adds a vivid new enthusiasm to our already cemented culture of integrity, access, and thriving in the industry through experience and insights driven forward thinking,” Milne added.

Mohlamme started his career in community radio at Alex FM as a presenter, before going on to become its station manager. He studied at the Western University (MDP), which is equivalent to MBA) and WITS radio academy.

In 2013, he was headhunted by The Media Connection, taking on the role of business development manager, and in the years that followed, he enjoyed successful roles in innovation, sales, client service and stakeholder relations. Following changes to the executive team in late 2019, it was a natural that he would be appointed onto the board, adding considerable capacity and strategic thinking into the business.

The Media Connection has for 20 years been at the forefront of community radio airtime sales in South Africa.

