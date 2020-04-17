JCDecaux donates unsold inventory to government

In response to the current national crisis, JCDecaux has engaged with the DOH and the GCIS to assist them with their communication goals to help fight the spread of the virus.
In an email to The Media Online, the out of home company said it was donating unsold inventory across multiple formats and will forego the media rental costs.
However, it does need assistance from sponsors to help cover the cost of production and flighting.
“Ideally, we’d like to focus on lower income areas where immune systems may be more compromised, and where social media has lower penetration,” JCDecaux said. “But communication needs to happen across the spectrum and we will gladly engage with clients to see how they can assist.”
Cost prices for production and flighting of the various formats are listed below. If you can assist, please let us know.
Howard Lonstein, howard.lonstein@jcdecaux.com and Lelanie Butler, lelanie.butler@jcdecaux.comlelanie.butler@jcdecaux.com
