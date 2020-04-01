The ups and downs of AI













There is already so much data in the world that many people are suffering from information overload. According to statistics, by 2025 it is projected that there will be 175 zettabytes of information worldwide. (To put this into perspective, a zetta byte is 1 000 000 000 000 000 000 000 bytes.

Artificial intelligence (or ‘AI’ has it’s known in most digital marketing circles) will become ever more important in order to assist us with organising this information. Approximately 37% of organisations have implemented AI in their day-to-day operations and this number is set to increase as the amount of information, which needs to be categorised, increases as well.

Beyond Alexa

When you think about the capabilities of AI, systems such as Alexa are just the tip of the iceberg. Already, AI is being used to regulate thermostats and in designing smart workspaces. However, we’re going to see a lot more implementation of AI in digital marketing.

“AI is already being used in digital marketing processes,” says Lisa Schneider, managing director of the Digital School of Marketing. “The most seen is chatbots which function as CRMs as well as virtual sales assistants.”

AI has improved the digital marketing processes of companies by increasing efficiencies and keeping in touch with customer needs so as to be better able to respond.

While the power and usefulness of AI in digital marketing is undeniable, as with everything there are possible downsides of artificial intelligence that you need to carefully consider when going for this system.

Something to consider

If you do look seriously into implementing AI in your digital marketing, you need to make sure that you introduce an aspect of personalisation in your marketing.

“It’s very easy, with chatbots in particular, to apply generic solutions to customer-facing activities, such as only inputting one message into the bot and getting that delivered to everyone – no matter what their question is,” says Schneider. The big drawback is that if people cotton onto the fact that you’re not taking the time to personalise your responses they will turn away from you brand.

“AI is not a quick fix for your digital marketing,” concludes Schneider. “You need to put in the required research that will help you to maximise this tool’s effectiveness for your business.”

