AFSTEREO: An open letter to the South African music industry













[PARTNER CONTENT] We were watching a reputable journalism programme on Sunday evening, 3 May 2020.

But it seemed the producers possibly ran out of time to mention us “music capability wise’’ in any meaningful way/form? That, or we are still ‘lying on the cutting room floor’ for the follow-up episodes? LOL!

No matter. AFSTEREO, with its world class technology and data solutions, has been established in South Africa for nigh on 16 consecutive years now. Interestingly, in 2011 we also worked very hard and hand-in-hand with the music industry leaders (of the time) to assist them with a music-royalty-tribunal held in Pretoria.

It was specifically run to agree on and secure music royalties from South African broadcasters. This was well before our more recent and aspirant competitors were even ‘mere twinkles in their parent’s eyes’. To this day, we still work closely with the esteemed SAMPRA and RiSA Crews to ensure music royalties are managed.

AFSTEREO is not only South African born and bred. We also have a permanent team of full-time music and advertising professionals working out of our Kyalami-based data centre.

Well actually, because of COVID-19, they are currently working more safely from home but are still enabled to use their considerable tech-data-language IP to make complete sense of all 11 official South African languages. This is all done on behalf of the music and advertising industries respective. Our unmatched ‘vernacular language expertise’ is simply not available in places such as London, Madrid, Brisbane or even other parts of Gauteng for that matter.

The many proven benefits of our completely independent technology and trusted data are readily available to anyone wishing to understand exactly how things stand when it comes to their broadcast radio and television music play in particular. We automatically track and report on all radio and television advertising 24/7/365, which is also mission critical for one to make more sense and appreciate music royalty calculations.

Here are examples for 5FM, Ukhozi FM, Munghana Lonene FM and 947.

5FM

947

Munghana Lonene FM

Ukhozi FM

Fortunately for AFSTEREO (with our exclusive Aircheck System) we do not ever have to pre-fingerprint and / or pre-watermark any of the radio and television content we simultaneously track and report on i.e. as is the case with all the ‘’other’’ music-data-providers currently operating over here in South Africa.

We also don’t have to use any (station and channel provided) as-played-broadcast-logs for AFSTEREO to seamlessly produce both South African and International Music Play Data. As a result our Aircheck Tracking System and Gnosko Reporting Solutions are completely independent, accurate, current and hassle-free.

This is a very important consideration particularly when it comes to music-royalties and their impact on people’s livelihoods from throughout the industry. Without AFSTEREO things are further exacerbated when you are locked down indefinitely and the issue of music-data-integrity is possibly still an on-going and unwanted concern for you.

We also have no vested interest in the data-outcomes such as this 5FM Daily Log. We have also developed automated reports that work to conveniently and quickly calculate things on your behalf.

Oh by the way, apart from unmatched music and advertising industry expertise we are also expert software engineers so if you have some important (music and/or) advertising technology-type projects you desire reliable outcomes for, we can work to assist you from right here in Africa too.

If you are unfortunately locked-in to other providers (i.e. because of international business type alignments by way of example alone) and you possibly think you are prospectively missing out in some way here, AFSTEREO can still independently and accurately audit your other offshore sourced data-outcomes all done reliably and quickly from within South Africa itself.

With Aircheck working to power Gnosko, we will always be the most accurate and current provider of music-data-solutions for the foreseeable future. We are always up for irrefutably proving this to you too.

We understand and appreciate the extreme challenges you currently face and have therefore decided to assist you with FREE radio and TV airplay data for period 1 Jan 2020 – 30 June 2020. This FREE offer is for artists contacting us directly only. Email us at sales@afstereo.com if you want to take advantage of this great offer. We look forward to meeting with and the opportunity to assist you.

Take care and regards from the AFSTEREO South Africa Team

