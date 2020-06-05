Meet Batman, the Boston terrier, Annike Larsen’s co-anchor on e.tv news (with video)













When South Africa went into lockdown, e.tv’s prime time news anchor, Annike Larsen started broadcasting from home.

It wasn’t without its challenges, with a particular one from her Boston terrier, Batman, who barked his way onto the screen and into viewers’ hearts. Now her canine co-anchor is a regular feature in the broadcast.

The Media Online caught up with Batman to find out more about his television debut.

Your career in television seems to have launched off the back of a major photobomb. Did you plan to make such a dramatic entrance?

Absolutely not. I haven’t always had ambitions to be on TV, but my mom Annika loves mine and my sister Wanda’s faces so much, I figured it wouldn’t hurt to try. My mommy has been a TV journalist for 20 years. Nothing surprises her anymore, but I think my appearance in her bulletin did!

You appear very well groomed on air. How do you maintain such style in lockdown when the rest of us haven’t seen a groomer in months?

My sister Wanda licks me and grooms me every night before I go to work. I don’t like my tux to look messy.

How important do you think it is for TV news to train interns?

I think it is vital. How else are young people coming into the business expected to learn?

What has been your most difficult lesson to learn about being on TV?

That there are always going to be mistakes. My mom says she used to sob for hours. Now she sobs for around 30 minutes and moves on. My first time on TV was a mistake, and looked how that turned out.

Do you suffer from on-air nerves?

Only if I am not prepared properly. I spend hours preparing before I go on air.

What has been your most interesting story while on air?

I wouldn’t say I’ve had a favourite yet. I’m still learning to enjoy being on air.

Any other insights, Batman?

Yesterday, I watched my mom get ready for work and used a shampoo that turned her hair bright pink. She had two hours to get the colour out with dish-washing liquid and bicarbonate of soda. That was hilarious!

One last thing, Annika asked me to let you know that if I were human, she would describe me as a “really decent guy.”

I hate being shouted at, so I always try to do the right thing. I never leave her side, and I’m really obedient.

My mom says I give the family a lot of love.

