SA economy gearing to rebuild as Covid-19 cases exceed 100 000













Following the address by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week on easing Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, media coverage shows increased mentions of the economy reopening. Health and safety precautions are also in the lead as the country still needs to manage the spread of the novel coronavirus after confirmation that the country has over 106 000 positive cases.

While South Africa has increased testing, there is still talk of finding ways to manage the spread of Covid-19 as more people go out and interact. As the number of infections increase some provinces are beginning to experience pressure with a lack of beds in hospitals. Some patients are being turned back due to bed shortages where private hospitals in Nelson Mandela Bay have suspended non-urgent surgeries and admissions. Being the Eastern Cape’s largest metro, Nelson Mandela Bay receives most of the cases in the province.

Unemployment figures are also making the news this week with Statistics South Africa showing that the country has reached record unemployment levels – and this before the impact of Covid19 which is further expected to decimate jobs. Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni, delivering a Supplementary Budget speech on Wednesday, will have a tough time juggling the country’s finances.

This week’s coverage includes a sample of 3 866 media items collected from online, print and broadcast sources from 17 to 23 June 2020, with President Cyril Ramaphosa featuring prominently. Online media continues to lead by percentage coverage with magazines showing the lowest levels of coverage. Of the 661 media sources analysed, national media remains to show the highest activity while Johannesburg is the most active on social media.

