East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal’s number one for hit music, inspiring content, information, and for making memories













[PARTNER CONTENT] East Coast Radio (ECR) is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.

ECR is the leading English commercial radio station in KwaZulu-Natal, boasting a loyal listenership of more than one million people (BRC RAMS, February 2020).

RADIO STATION LISTING

STATION MANAGER: Boni Mchunu • boni@ecr.co.za

PROGRAMMING MANAGER: Zane Derbyshire • zaned@ecr.co.za

MARKETING MANAGER: Tanya Davis • tanya@ecr.co.za

COMMERCIAL MANAGER: Malani Van Huyssteen • malani@ecr.co.za

STATION PHONE: (031) 570 9495

Station information

CORE AUDIENCE: Listeners in KwaZulu-Natal from all race groups, male and female 25-49 SEM 7-10

TYPICAL LISTENER: Female, about 35-years-old from KwaZulu-Natal, LSM 7-10

BROADCASTING AREA: KwaZulu-Natal

TOTAL PAST 7 DAYS LISTENERSHIP (BRC RAM, May – 2020): 1 022 000

ADSPEND: (Nielsen Apr 2019- Mar 2020) R507 676 936

ADVERTISING POLICY: 12 minutes an hour

BROADCAST LANGUAGE: English

FORMAT: Hit music from the ’90s to now

MAJOR STATION EVENTS: East Coast Radio Big walk, Business breakfast, Women’s Breakfast and the annual Toy Story CSI campaign.

STATIONS USP: Most culturally diverse listeners

MOST POPULAR SHOW: The Breakfast Show – Darren, Keri and Sky

COST OF FLIGHTING A 30-SECOND ADVERT DURING THIS SHOW: R13 890 (excluding VAT) for a recorded advertisement and R24 000 for a 30-second, live read

Website: www.ecr.co.za delivering on average 1 000 000 unique browsers

Facebook: 323 683

Twitter: 503 700 followers

Instagram: 64 549

The station’s ongoing research keeps East Coast Radio highly relevant and part of the ethos of KwaZulu-Natal. ECR is rooted in the social fabric of KZN, hosting some of the province’s biggest and much loved events and CSI campaigns.

Powered by innovation and creativity, East Coast Radio provides experiences that are memorable, entertaining and compelling. This includes cementing its position as a world-class entertainment player by hosting some of the world’s biggest music stars.



Sourcing new talent and developing existing talent, crafting and supporting an in-house culture of excellence and being at the forefront of innovation have all contributed to East Coast Radio’s success.

