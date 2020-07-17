How to use intent data for content marketing













[PRESS OFFICE] The data that digital marketers have access to about their customers and potential customers gets ever-more refined with each new advance in technology.

Intent data is one of the new formats of information which can be used to better companies service delivery and offering.

What is intent data?

“Intent data,” says Lisa Schneider, managing director at the Digital School of Marketing, “is information that is collected about an individual’s online activities. This data can be used, by digital marketers, in order to refine how they communicate with their audience.”

There are two types of intent data which can be classified according to topic and context.

“If a person searches with the intent of finding information about a particular topic, the data which he or she finds is called topic data,” continues Schneider. Context data is information about the person performing the search.

The content marketing application of intent data

The purpose of content marketing is to use pieces of content to get your company’s messaging in front of the people who are interested in it. For example, if you sell kitchen appliances you will want your content to be delivered to people who are searching for kitchen equipment with the intention of buying it.

So to carry on with the kitchen appliances example, if you were to look at using intent data to streamline your content marketing, you would see who is in the market for your product, find out which online media they consume the most, and distribute your content to these platforms.

“In addition, you would need to monitor your Google Analytics and see which pieces of content on your site people consume the most and are most responsive to so that you can create more content such as this,” concludes Schneider.

However you decide to structure your content marketing and wider digital marketing campaigns, make sure that all your campaigns adhere to tried-and-trusted marketing principles as, if they don’t, it is very likely that you’ll come up short.

