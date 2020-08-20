Algoa FM – your voice from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast and Karoo Hinterland













[PARTNER CONTENT] Doing business with both the public and other companies in the Eastern and Southern Cape is often very different to the approaches that work in the other provinces.

In order to understand the nuances and to get their voice heard, national companies and their advertising agencies are taking a leaf out of the book of local businesses – and approaching the region’s leading media house for assistance.

“Over the years our advertising team has gained deep insight into our regional market. More often than not they find themselves doing much more than selling airtime or an online presence when helping clients to reach their target market,” says Algoa FM managing director, Alfie Jay.

“We work together as a team to craft cost-effective campaigns that work. Our attitude is that, as one of the leading businesses in the Eastern Cape, we have a duty to help grow the local economy. For that to happen we need to be in the company of other successful businesses.

“That is why we go out of our way to share the insights we gain through our exposure to the market,” he adds.

Algoa FM broadcasts from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast, and inland through the Karoo.

Listeners are the influential people that most retailers, service providers and government departments want to reach.

Thanks to a fresh line-up of presenters and constant tweaking of the content in response to market feedback, the station’s listenership grew by seven per cent in the first quarter of 2020.

Year-on year there is an 18% growth in past seven days listenership, to over 505 000, according to the Broadcast Research Council (BRC).

Algoa FM’s support for local and national advertisers and emerging businesses extends to a new package developed in response to the Covid-19 challenges facing advertisers.

“The new promotional concept reflects both Algoa FM’s agility and ability to pivot concepts, and further highlights the station’s transformation into a fully-fledged media house that effectively communicates to its local, national and international audience through its various on-air, social and digital channels.

“Local retailers have welcomed the introduction of Algoa FM’s innovative Great Deal Promotional Concept.

“It has already proven itself by delivering outstanding results through the integration of Algoa FM’s various platforms in order to maximise the impact for local advertisers, who jumped at the opportunity when we introduced it,” says Algoa FM sales manager, Dennis Karantges.

The ‘Great Deal’ package was carefully crafted by the media house’s sales specialists in conjunction with the programming, marketing, social media and digital teams.

“This is just one of the examples of the innovative communication solutions we have developed for our clients to ensure that their voices are heard by the right consumers in Algoa Country,” says Karantges.

“All the intellectual capital we share is freely available to our clients – there is no better way to understand the Eastern Cape and Garden Route markets than by talking to an Algoa FM advertising consultant.”

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.