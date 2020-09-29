702 walks the talk with new era for listeners













702 unveiled the station’s refreshed positioning and logo on-air with Bongani Bingwa (Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa on 702) this morning.

Chairman and acting CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, Geraint Crwys-Williams, said move followed intense research by the company’s dedicated in-house research and insights department. Utilising information gleaned from a series of focus groups plus an in-depth listener survey of over 4 000 respondents, Primedia Broadcasting decided to make sweeping changes.

“The panel was honest and clear – they told us what they wanted from 702, and we listened. All the changes to our look and feel, both on-air over the last few months and through our brand CI, has been led by and for our audience,” said Crwys-Williams,

Anyone who has seen a series of mysterious teaser billboards across Johannesburg, emblazoned with #LetsWalkTheTalk will have their questions answered today. It is 702’s new strapline, and part of the station’s refresh along with a series of line-up changes and new shows. The logo tells listeners the station is ready for a new era of working with them, one that “inspires changes in their communities”.

“It’s time to walk the talk and deliver on our audiences’ expectations – they want our help to drive change in their lives and to inspire them with stories about positive change,” said Crwys-Williams.

“They want us to be more open and accessible; to have conversations about what’s important in their lives and in their communities. As we embark on the next leg of our journey, we invite our listeners in Gauteng and those streaming online from around South Africa and around the world, to walk the talk with us. Together we will embark on a new relationship, where through joining a conversation, we not only make great radio – but radio with a continued impact that positively benefits South African society”.

702’s 360 marketing campaign featuring PR, outdoor, a digital engagement strategy and key partnerships was seeded into the market through a soft launch early in September, kicking off with the teaser billboard campaign in Johannesburg challenging convention under the headline #LetsWalkTheTalk.

The reveal phase of the campaign features the station’s all-star line-up and a call-to-action for listeners to tune into key show features with ‘walking the talk’ being the key philosophy underpinning 702’s programming approach.

Listeners can look forward to a continual physical manifestation of 702’s Walk The Talk positioning in the coming months. These engagements will be revealed on-air and through targeted listener experiences and community-driven campaigns. 702 will be making sense of the news, bringing all sides of the story and producing meaningful radio that delivers positive outcomes for 702 audiences and South African society at large.

The line-up is:

Africa Melane 05:00 – 06:00

Bongani Bingwa 06:00 – 09:00

Clement Manyathela 09:00 – 12:00

Mandy Wiener 12:00 – 13:00

Azania Mosaka 13:00 – 15:00

John Perlman 15:00 – 18:00

Bruce Whitfield 18:00 – 20:00

