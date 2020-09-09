First phase of MAPS research completed













Completing fieldwork for the first MAPS research required adapting and innovating due to Covid-19. Nevertheless, Plus 94 Research has completed the first phase of the survey.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in unprecedented changes in behaviour and purchase patterns. The lasting impact of research undertaken at this time is that the results obtained will present a chance for brands to address new opportunities and strategies,” says Lomanja Malaba, project director at Plus 94 Research. “In terms of fieldwork, we have had higher chances of reaching respondents during the lockdown than at any other time.”

MAPS is a survey focused on consumer insights developed by the Marketing Research Foundation, in partnership with Plus 94 Research. Built on AMPS, it includes product and brand research designed for marketers and media planners. After a delay due to the national lockdown, the first research dip has been completed nationally.

Plus 94 Research was forced to adjust how the research teams interacted with the respondents. The protective clothing, face masks and shields worn by interviewers challenged and encouraged the research teams to explain the research eloquently without the aid of visual cues and facial expressions.

The MAPS survey is available exclusively to subscribers who sign up for it. The research was designed to deepen consumer understanding for targeted marketing, and as the foundation for media planning. The insights provided by MAPS will be more vital than ever due to the shifting consumer landscape brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. Many businesses now require sound research and consumer insights to guide their decision-making in a volatile, uncertain and dynamic landscape.

The first fieldwork dip was completed in mid-August and the results for the first quarter will be released at the end of October 2020.

