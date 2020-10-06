Awards Wrap: Schwarp wins coveted SU award, Kaya FM score YouTube honour, entries open for 6th Pan-African re/insurance awards













Renaldo Schwarp receives coveted ‘Award for Exceptional Achievement by an SU Alumnus’

Radio and Television presenter, filmmaker and digital media boffin, Renaldo Schwarp (28) has been awarded the 2020 SRC Award for Exceptional Achievement by an SU Alumnus’ at Stellenbosch University’s Rector’s Awards for Excellent Achievement.

The alumnus award honours a member of the alumni community who has consistently gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Schwarp, who is currently digital lead at Jacaranda FM, graduated with a BA (Drama and Theatre Studies) degree, specialising in media, from the university in 2012, whereafter he completed his post-graduate degree.

“As one of the youngest recipients of this award, Schwarp was commended for building a prominent and credible career in media since graduating. During the online ceremony held on 1 October, he was lauded for the skilful way in which he uses his skillset and platforms to amplify stories that are inclusive and truly representative. I’m honoured and grateful for this acknowledgment from the university. Receiving this type of recognition from my alma mater is a career highlight,” the multi-hyphenate said.

Since graduating Schwarp has worn many professional hats, working for some of the biggest media brands in South Africa. As an award-winning journalist, radio host, TV presenter and producer, and digital media specialist he is a great example of a modern, well-rounded media professional and changemaker.

“I think if you have a platform, it is not only important to inform and entertain, but also to try affect change – however small it may seem. That is why I am extremely intentional with which projects I spearhead,” he said.

To date, perhaps Schwarp’s greatest contribution to the advancement and celebration of fringe narratives in the local media landscape, has to be the work he does with his production and PR agency, SHARP PICTURES.

In 2019 the agency produced ‘SKEEF: Die Dokumentêr’, an internationally recognised film on the lived experiences of LGBTI+ South Africans. It screened in the USA at the Palm Springs LGBTI+ Film Festival, the kykNET Silwerskemfees, and more recently as part of the US Toyota Woordfees 2020 film festival.

Schwarp, who in 2019 was listed as one of Mail and Guardian’s Top 200 Young South Africans for 2019 and who also received a Koker Youth Award at the 2019 Afrikaanse Taalraad (ATR) Koker Awards, is currently writing his first book set to be published mid-2021.

Kaya FM Receives YouTube Silver Button Award

Kaya FM has received a prestigious award for reaching 100 000 subscribers on the worldwide streaming channel, making it the station with the most active YouTube subscribers in the country.

Kaya FM established its YouTube channel back in 2011 and after much planning around positioning the platform as part of its audience acquisition strategy the station began publishing its unique video content in 2014.

To date Kaya TV has an accumulated lifetime play of 46.2 million views, which is testament to the high quality, valuable content which attracts, informs, retains an audience to ultimately deliver traffic and wide engagement. This recognition solidifies Kaya TV as a leader in pioneering insightful and inspiring video content with popular properties such as Good Friday with Skhumba, My Top 10 at 10 and Kaya FM’s Live and Unplugged sessions.

“This is indeed a huge milestone for all of us at KAYA FM and the South African Radio industry as a whole,” said Nizaam Ajouhaar, head of digital and technology. “As the first radio station in the country to surpass the 100k subscriber mark, it proves that if you keep creating quality content and delivering it to your viewers/listeners on a consistent basis the numbers will inevitably follow. By 2021 it is anticipated that 80% of all internet consumer traffic will be made up of video content, and we are excited to deliver more engaging opportunities to our viewers and clients.”

6th Pan African Re/Insurance Journalism Awards Entries are Open

Business journalists from across Africa are invited to submit, within the next three months, entries for the 6th edition of the Pan African Re/Insurance Journalism Awards.

The Awards are sponsored by a leading Pan African reinsurance firm, Continental Reinsurance Plc and recognise journalists who report on insurance in print, online and electronic media.

Similar to past editions, the 2021 Awards are open to all business journalists from anglophone and francophone countries. Interested candidates should submit their entries between 1 October and 31 December 2020 via the following link.

Dr Femi Oyetunji, group managing director, Continental Reinsurance Plc commented, “We are expecting to receive more entries from across the continent, especially from the francophone markets. We particularly look forward to insightful pieces of how the insurance sector has been responding to Covid-19. Further, we encourage more female journalists to participate,”

The 2021 Awards Categories are:

Best Re/Insurance Print Article – English. Best Re/Insurance Broadcast (TV/Radio) Article – English. Best Re/Insurance Online Article – English. Best Re/Insurance Article (TV, Radio & Print, Online) – French.

An independent panel of judges, consisting of international business, media and insurance specialists will assess all the 2021 entries based on the judging criteria.

Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism awards categories growing

While all the entries in the Standard Bank Sikuvile Awards are exceptional, every year there are categories that standout – for better or for worse.

The Multiplatform Stories category has not only grown in the number of entries but also in the quality of the entries. “The entries often have broadcast-quality video, and are well-shot and well-edited, and used to tell standalone stories or to complement text,” said Lizeka Mda, this year’s convenor of the judging panel.

Another category that is coming into its own, is the Enterprise Category. “Entries in this category continue their upward trajectory this year, attesting to the growing significance of Enterprise Journalism in South Africa,” said Thabo Leshilo, a member of the judging panel.

The quality of entries continues to be high. “While this makes adjudication increasingly challenging for the judge, it shows that the news media are increasingly appreciating the need to differentiate themselves, by finding unique stories that’ll set them apart from competitors,” Leshilo added.

Two categories, one established and one that was launched last year both also saw excellent entries. The Features category has always drawn a large number of high quality entries and this year was no exception. Also boasting many great entries is the Lifestyle category.

The Lifestyle and Features categories had many excellent entries that it was extremely difficult to draw up a shortlist, said Liesl Louw-Vaudran, fellow judging panel member.

“For me many brilliant features from across the country stood out showing the immense commitment by the journalists difficult to select the Top 10 and then a shortlist,” she said.

