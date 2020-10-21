Mediamark and PriceCheck ink partnership deal ahead of retail peak













Sales house Mediamark has signed a partnership deal with PriceCheck, the largest non-affiliated e-commerce platform in South Africa.

“The timing couldn’t be better for our clients,” said Mediamark’s head of digital, Mark Botha.

Mark Botha, Mediamark

“With Black Friday just weeks away, we will be taking full advantage of what this and the other complimentary channels in our portfolio offer, both from a pure digital and audio perspective. PriceCheck works like an innovative start-up but at the scale of a mature company, this combination of volume and agility is what is required in the current economic climate and is why we are so pleased to add PriceCheck to our portfolio,” Botha said in a press release.

Kevin Tucker, CEO and founder of PriceCheck, said it was clear both brands have aligned ambitions. “The brand has been looking for a sales partner for a while now to help scale their sales outreach, in line with scaling the rest of the business,” he said.

“We were looking for a partner that appreciates the unique value of our platform and our audience. Mediamark was happy to add us into their already variety-rich portfolio of publishers to offer added value to their current and prospective advertisers.”

PriceCheck offers retail-agnostic comparisons and discovery opportunities across hundreds of online retailers to millions of consumers using the platform and services every month.

They are retail and brand agnostic, allowing advertisers to build a custom-targeted campaign to truly align with their brand’s requirements

PriceCheck has scale, reaching upwards of two million consumers in South Africa

By leveraging PriceCheck’s product data service, advertisers can build out custom campaigns based around launches and seasonality

“We are thrilled with the partnership of Mediamark and PriceCheck – it brings great value to the industry as a unique offer with great return on investment through reach, value and a receptive retail audience who engage frequently in this retail environment,” said Mediamark CEO, Wayne Bischoff . “The highly responsive audience is highly targetable – perfect for Black Friday 2020 and the retail season.”

