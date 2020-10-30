Reshuffle at Radio 2000 after Ofori leaves













The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s radio station Radio 2000 has had to reshuffle its line-up following the resignation of Carol Ofori, who is moving to ECR.

The vibrant Ntombi Phiri, who presented the popular 22:00- 00:00 programme Life Love and Music with Ntombi Phiri on Monday to Thursday, will now move to one of the station’s prime time slot of 09:00- 12:00, Monday to Friday, presenting the show, Better Together.

“With Carol leaving the station it was important that we still maintain a strong female presence in the line-up,” said Hazel Tlhabanyane, Radio 2000 acting station manager. “Moving Ntombi to the 09:00- 12:00 is the right move as she has not only built a loyal following but has proved to be a powerhouse in providing content which is line with the needs and wants of Radio 2000’s audience.”

Mmatsheko Mosito will move from weekends to entertain night time radio listeners on another brand new show, Essence and Rhythm, 22:00- 00:00, Mondays to Thursdays.

Sydney Baloyi, who presents the programme, Golden Classics on Fridays between 19:30-21:00, will now also present the same programme on Sundays from 21:00-00:00.

Renowned broadcaster Ike Phaahla, in addition to his Sunday show, The Retrospective, 18:00-21:00 on Sundays, will also present the programme, Solid Gold Saturdays between 21:00- 00:00 on Saturdays.

Said Tlhabanyane: “We wish our on-air presenters the best in their new roles, as we strive to further grow Radio 2000 audiences, through cutting-edge adult contemporary music and programming, while reflecting the diversity of our unique nation.”

