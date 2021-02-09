Awards Wrap: FoxP2 no. 1 medium agency in Loeries Official Rankings, P&G’s Marc Pritchard WFA’s global marketer of the year













FoxP2 ranks as Number 1 agency two years running

Grant Jacobsen

For the second year in a row, FoxP2 has been ranked as South Africa’s most creative agency on the medium-sized agency list, according to the Loeries Official Rankings 2020.

In addition, it ranked 4th on the Overall Ranking by Agency – South Africa list and 6th on the Overall Africa & The Middle East list, while dentsu Africa ranked 6th on the Overall Regional Agency Group list, and client First for Women ranked 6th on the Overall Ranking by Brand list.

According to creative partner and MD Grant Jacobsen, since it opened doors 15 years ago, FoxP2 has consistently set the benchmark for breakthrough and effective creativity, and has rarely been out of the agency Top 10 rankings since 2005.

“When it comes to our own performance, we were undeniably chuffed to achieve the number 1 position on the Loeries Official Rankings 2019 for most creative medium-sized agency,” he said. “A few months later, when we were rated Number 1 for Most Effective Creativity by clients in the 2019 Scopen report, we were over the moon.

“But to come back again to take the Number 1 Spot for the second year in a row on the Loeries list not only acknowledges our commitment to and passion for the work and our clients’ brands, it honours our team’s consistency and professionalism, a major achievement given the additional constraints 2020 threw at us all.”

Saatchi & Saatchi ranked #2 medium-sized agency

Quinton Luck

The South African office of global creative communications company, Saatchi & Saatchi, was recently ranked #2 (medium-sized agency category) in the official 2020 Loeries Rankings.

Besides cementing an industry-leading position for the longstanding advertising agency, Quinton Luck – MD of Saatchi & Saatchi – believes this recent band of accolades affirms the value of rebellious creativity,” he said.

“Our 2020 mantra of ‘rebellious creativity’ was an invitation to let our creatives loose, and to back bold ideas with plucky spirit. In a very challenging year, we focused on what really matters – the power of creativity to solve problems and make a real impact for our clients,” added chief creative officer, Jonathan Beggs.

Luck adds: “We’re now firmly on track to achieving our personal goal of being the top ranked agency in Publicis Groupe – the world’s third largest communications group, of which Saatchi & Saatchi is a part”.

P&G’s Marc Pritchard crowned WFA’s global marketer of the year

Marc Pritchard

The World Federation of Advertisers, with The Drum magazine, has named P&G brand boss Marc Pritchard as its Global Marketer of the Year.

He was awarded the honour following a combined vote from an expert jury and the industry at large including WFA members, with each accounting for a half of the final score.

“Pritchard has been a long-standing campaigner for change across the marketing landscape encompassing not just greater digital transparency, but equality throughout the creative and media supply chains and the role of brands and companies to help address the challenges facing society,” the WFA said.

It has been a “turbulent” 12 months, the WFA said, but Pritchard had “encouraged his marketing teams to focus on ‘lean innovation,’ put a laser-sharp focus on brand purpose, sustainability, and business growth, and successfully steered the business towards the calmer waters of the new normal”.

Pritchard said of his win: “This honour goes to P&G brand builders around the world. It’s a privilege to represent their tremendous work in 2020 —֫taking action to be a force for good for society and a force for growth in business. I’m humbled to accept this prestigious recognition on their behalf.”

Insights from the 2020 IPA Effectiveness Awards

At a time when the need to justify marketing spend is more pressing than ever, an analysis of the winning case studies from the 2020 IPA Effectiveness Awards offers advertisers, agencies and media owners an in-depth understanding of what typifies effective advertising.

The report reveals the trends and lessons from the 2020 IPA Effectiveness Awards, analysing what differentiated the winners from the rest of the entries, and offering granular insight into marketing effectiveness.

Key takeaways:

Both short-and long-term activations can sustain the brand and deliver gains.

Challenger thinking is being adopted by brands of different shapes and sizes.

Consistency is key to long-term brand growth, though can be more effective if given a twist.

Robust data to facilitate decision making, a commitment to brand creativity and an effectiveness culture are vital to closing the board-brand rift.

Distinctive assets can work harder for brands at a time when budgets are shrinking.

Best practice is relative to factors such as brand size, audience and goals.

The full insights report which is available to WARC subscribers, includes analysis of the themes, data and infographics, case studies and expert industry commentary.

