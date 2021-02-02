Awards Wrap: The Radio Awards entry deadline pushed out, Workshop17 wins global co-working space award, Ruptly named no.1 YouTube news agency













Radio professionals: you have been heard! The Radio Awards entry deadline pushed out to end March 2021

With a whirlwind start to 2021 that has seen a more stringent lockdown imposed, we know it’s been quite a task to reorganise, work remotely, and overcome numerous tech challenges to keep everyone on air. Finding one’s feet in 2021 has not been easy.

After receiving industry-wide requests to shift the entry deadline for this year’s Radio Awards programme, we have agreed to extend the entry deadline date to 31 March 2021. It remains, however, that only content broadcast from 1 January to 31 December 2020 is eligible. The My Station competition has already opened, and nominations for the Station Managers Choice award commences as planned on 16 February. The 11th Radio Awards virtual winners’ announcement will move to 16 July 2021.

Pentawards unveils largest and most diverse jury yet for 2021 awards

Pentawards, the leading network dedicated to recognising global packaging design excellence, has revealed its jury for this year’s competition, now in its fifteenth year, which includes Amazon, Microsoft and Nestle making up its largest and most diverse panel to date.

Having launched in 2007 with just 10 judges, the 2021 Pentawards will bring together 40 leading creative minds to judge and celebrate best-in-class packaging design from across the globe.

Pentawards aims to champion and celebrate great packaging design across all industries, with its jury of 40 members consisting of experts from 16 brands and 24 agencies spread across the packaging, design and technology sectors.

The jury is spread across 20 different countries, across four continents, providing a variety of experiences and backgrounds, and includes 12 female judges – an increase of three on the 2020 panel. Among the jury are president, Clem Halpin, Design Lead at Taxi Studio, Camille de Dominicis, Co-founder of Eminente by Moët Hennessy, Emily Kokenge, Vice President Design Innovation and Capability at P&G, Dave Roberts, Creative Partner at Superunion, and Ashwini Deshpande, Co-founder of Elephant Design.

With new categories and over 70 sub-categories available for this year’s competition, the mix of sectors, cultures and specialisms from this wider group will be even more important in providing invaluable feedback on the entries.

Entries for the competition opened on 1st February, and the 2021 Shortlist will be revealed on 28 May. For more information, visit the website.

Ruptly named no. 1 news agency on YouTube for 2020

Ruptly, the video news and multimedia agency, was the most-watched news agency of 2020 on YouTube, according to latest figures.

According to data from online video measurement company Tubular Labs, Ruptly claimed the top spot with a staggering 429 million views of its content over the past 12 months. The Berlin-based video news agency was significantly ahead of other international outlets such as Yonhap, Associated Press, Reuters, Xinhua, and AFP.

“These figures represent purely organic growth and show that there is a huge demand for Ruptly news content across the globe,” said Ruptly’s chief digital officer, Dmitry Keshishev. “All news agencies know how important a social media presence is for business development, and in 2020 YouTube played an important role in driving sales of our news content to clients around the world.

“This is a real achievement, especially considering the restrictions and challenges the news industry has faced since the pandemic began,” he adds. “The demand for news hasn’t faded and it’s a credit to the skill and determination of all our journalists that we have continued to source and deliver quality content that so many people want to see.”

The full Tubular Labs list is:

South Africa’s Workshop17 wins best co-working space at global awards

South Africa’s flexible workspace solutions provider, Workshop17 was announced as the winner in the Best Co-working Space category during the 3rd Global Finale of the Global Startup Awards (GSA), the world’s largest independent startup ecosystem competition.

The Global Startup Awards Grand Finale took place online on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 with the aim of finding and recognising selected future-shapers in various industries that have all shown outstanding achievements in business and service to their respective communities.

Workshop17 went head-to-head with five other inspiring ecosystem players and startups in the Best Co-working Space category.

“We are thrilled to have won this prestigious award and to receive recognition for our vision in providing a platform for entrepreneurship and innovation. It is a tribute to the whole South African ecosystem of start-ups and innovators, and we are honoured to have been given the opportunity to compete on a global level with game-changing co-working space providers from across the world,” said Paul Keursten, CEO and co-founder of Workshop17.

Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde commented on the special win: “I am very proud of Workshop17’s win in the Global Startup Awards. Over the past year, we have seen traditional office spaces having to change and adapt to the new normal, and startups like Workshop17 have provided innovative solutions for remote working. This award comes hot on the heels of Cape Town being named on Big 7 Travel’s list of the 50 best places for remote working in 2021. The Western Cape has positioned itself as Africa’s Tech Capital and offerings that allow digital nomads and major corporations alike the space and flexibility to work from anywhere, further cement our reputation and offering in this industry.”

The global award win comes on the back of Cape Town being recognised on the list of 50 Best Places/Cities for Remote Working in 2021.

Kellogg Company is recognised as a Top Employer 2021 in South Africa

The 2021 Top Employers have been announced and Kellogg’s has been recognised as a Top Employer in South Africa. Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion and more.

“As an organisation, we are proud of the announcement of the 2021 Top Employers, with Kellogg’s being recognised as a Top Employer in South Africa. This is a great and honourable achievement to us as employees of Kellogg’s South Africa,” said Dana Smit, head of HR Corporate, Kellogg Company.

“Some of our highlights have been the progression of our Diversity & Inclusion Agenda through the Women of Kellogg programme supported by a progressive leave policy and a parental toolkit. Not just in South Africa but globally, we are committed to achieving gender equality. ”

