Mark1 launches independent marketing technology advisory firm, Carbon1













With the need for expert marketing and advertising technology firmly embedded in South African business, Joe Steyn-Begley, co-founder of Mark1, a member of the DUKE Group, has responded to this need by successfully spearheading the launch of Carbon1 MarTech advisory.

A formidable team of South Africa’s most experienced and successful marketers and leaders from the industry and around the world combine to create a ‘collective intelligence advisory’, including industry heavyweight and ex-director of Deloitte Digital, Tim Bishop, as well as key figures within the broader DUKE Group, for unrivalled digital transformation capability.

Joe Steyn-Begley

“As marketers shift from siloed, product-centric approaches to more consumer centric approaches, the need to efficiently reach these consumers through executable strategies (inclusive of real-time cross channel activation) is higher now than it’s ever been – especially considering that a cookieless digital world is slowly but surely becoming a reality in 2021,” said Steyn-Begley in a press release.

“As local pioneers and proven experts in the technology and data-driven space, combined with senior industry figureheads, we are perfectly positioned to not only provide the best possible independent advice on martech and adtech but also guide businesses through their entire digital transformation journey. The key differentiator between Carbon1 and existing consultancies is that we provide comprehensive end-to-end strategies, ensuring that all projects are seen all the way through implementation, activation and ongoing management, alongside client teams – often where most consultancies fall short.”

Key focus areas for the Carbon1 advisory include in-depth technology audits and deployment – specifically focusing on customer data platforms (CDPs) and customer relationship management (CRM) tools that centralise and activate customer data, as well as increase personalisation and customer engagement across the board.

It also offers a programmatic media advisory and activation service, as well as advanced media measurement to accurately optimise marketing spend on a macro and micro level. Strong focus is also placed on in-housing and training to equip client teams with the necessary skills and expertise to manage each component as well as e-commerce and retail media management to unify and centralise monetisation strategies.

“Carbon1’s unique ability to roll-on unrivalled IQ and transformational know-how from the best in the industry, coupled with unbiased tech selection and implementation makes ‘long term and sustainable success’ Carbon1’s single client deliverable. That is game-changing, and we are all relishing playing a critical part in client success,” says Bishop.

