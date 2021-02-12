Predicting the Unpredictable for the Future of Media













[PRESS OFFICE] The highly anticipated theme for the 2021 Future of Media digital conference series, presented in partnership with Vodacom and EziAds, will turn attention to ‘Predicting the Unpredictable’.

After a year like 2020, it’s difficult to confidently predict anything. Yet it’s crucial for the industry to stay ahead of the game. Gaining new insights to prepare, however possible, for the future will be the key focus of the Future of Media digital conference series that takes place through a 5-part series starting in February to June 2021.

“In the face of socio-cultural unrest, an unknown economic future and a global pandemic, the industry finds itself in a near-impossible situation. “Being agile and ‘expecting the unexpected’ have taken on new meaning in 2021. That’s why we’re turning our attention to ‘Predicting the Unpredictable’ as this year’s theme,” says Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events, a division of Arena Holdings, which hosts the event.

Sub-themes that will be revealed further as the programme takes shape over the next few weeks include:

Predicting the unpredictable

Is realising corporate citizenship the key to success in the future of media?

Fighting through the fog – consumer attention as a scarce commodity

Alternative digital revenue models for the South African media industry

Neuromarketing: delving deep into the subconscious of the consumer

The themes will incorporate cultivating a workplace culture of dynamism and agility, rapid campaign adjustments and longer-term brand equity, how people engage with media, each other and the world around them, human attention as a scarce commodity and alternative digital revenue models amongst others.

Watch this space for exciting speaker announcements.

Partners of the Future of Media digitised series include Vodacom, EziAds, The MediaShop, TILT, The Financial Mail Redzone and The Media Online.

More information about previous Future of Media events or to register for the above digital events, please visit the website: www.quicklink.co.za/fom.

For partnership opportunities, please contact Cortney Hoyland | hoylandc@arena.africa.

