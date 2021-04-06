Awards Wrap: All the Marketing Achievement Awards winners, Entries open for the 2021 Isu Elihle Awards













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

All the Marketing Achievement Awards winners

Napsta interviewing Mohale

The Marketing Achievement Awards (MAAs) celebrates the marketers and brands who have promoted the value marketing in driving strategy and business growth. This year was no different in spite of the alternative ceremony format.

“While it was certainly an arduous task for our esteemed judges to sift through the entries for each category and select the winners from an impressive list of finalists, there is no doubt in my mind that this has been a rewarding time, enabling us as a Council to become more acutely aware of the tremendous talent that we have growing right here in our own country,” said Mohale Ralebitso, chairperson of the Marketing Awards Council.

Each year, the calibre of marketers and brands who have best exemplified the art and science of marketing increases. This is a strong testament to the vision behind the MAAs platform to propel constant improvements within the discipline, set a high benchmark for the industry, raise the bar for local marketers, and bring the art and science of marketing to life.

Twelve such winners were selected from across the categories as a result of a rigorous judging process. This year’s judging panel included 60 industry experts and professionals to ensure a wide range of even and unbiased feedback. These judges followed a methodologically-sound adjudication process to review 180 entries.

None of this would be possible, however, without the support of key partners and sponsors from among the country’s biggest, dynamic, and most well-loved brands. These sponsors have provided invaluable insights and financial support, including The Marketing Association of South Africa, SABC, Nando’s, Provantage Media Group (PMG), Accenture Interactive, Google, ABSA Group, Brand South Africa, Kantar, Unilever and The Blue Train together with media and monitoring partners BizCommunity, Modern Marketing and Newsclip.

Leadership Awards:

Rising Star of the Year: Serisha Pillay, Discovery Limited

Marketing Person of the Year: Bernice Samuels, MTN Group

Marketing Organisation of the Year: Nando’s

Category Awards:

Category Company Winner Excellence in

Strategic Sponsorship Marketing Discovery Discovery Vitality |

Running World Cup Excellence in Brand

Positioning First

National

Bank Positioning FNB as a

‘one-stop-shop’

Integrated Financial Services

Provider Excellence in South

African Resonance

Marketing Nedbank Nedbank | Money Secrets Excellence in Purpose Led Marketing Mondelēz Cadbury | Dairy Milk’s Little

Generosity Shop Excellence in

Reputation

Management Spur

Steak

Ranches Global Leaders in Reputation &

Review Management Excellence in

Internal Marketing Standard Bank Standard Bank |

Instant Money Employee

Campaign Excellence in New

Product or Brand

Launch The Shoprite

Group of

Companies Checkers Sixty60 |

60 Minute Grocery Delivery

App Launch Excellence in

Marketing

Innovation The

Shoprite

Group of

Companies Checkers Sixty60 | 60 Minute

Grocery Delivery Service Excellence in

Resourceful

Marketing KFC SA #KFC Proposal Excellence in

Brand Marketing

B2B Hollard Insure Hollard | Highway Heroes Excellence in

Integrated

Marketing The Shoprite

Group of

Companies Checkers | Xtra Savings

Rewards Programme Excellence in Digital

Brand Marketing The

Shoprite

Group of

Companies Checkers for Sixty60 | 60 Minute Grocery Delivery Service





SABC inks partner deal with MAAs

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced a partnership with The Marketing Achievement Awards (MAA) as the presenting partner until 2023.

The SABC’s involvement in the MAA programme places it at the forefront of the transformation of marketing in South Africa, supporting the communication, advertising and marketing sectors and elevating marketing as a profession. This year the two entities will join forces to celebrate Marketing Genius and all of their achievements for the year 2020/21.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the SABC, Madoda Mxakwe, said: “This partnership comes at the opportune time for us as we intensify our efforts to rebuild the SABC corporate image and enter into strategic partnerships that will assist in positioning our organisation favourably in the market. We are confident that this partnership presents us great exposure to business, aligns us with industry trends, and exposes us to partner insights and thought leadership”.

Entries open for the 2021 Isu Elihle Awards

Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) has officially opened the applications for the 2021 lsu Elihle Awards. Journalists within the African continent are invited to apply for these Awards, which close on the 30 April 2021. MMA also announced its partnership with UNICEF for this year’s awards. This partnership will enhance and enrich the awards to better heights. The awards aim to encourage journalists to highlight issues that are faced by children in the continent. Journalists from more than twenty countries have applied in the previous years and diverse issues about children have been raised.

Journalists submit their story ideas before or on the deadline indicated below. These ideas will go through an adjudication process, undertaken by a panel of judges made up of children, child rights experts and an independent media practitioner. Following the adjudication process, the top six finalists will be announced online and across social media platforms as well on mainstream media.

Nederburg is one of the most admired wine brands in the world

For the fifth time, Nederburg features on the esteemed World’s Most Admired Wine Brands list this year, in 34th position. It’s the highest placed of just two South African wine brands to appear on the list, voted for by an academy of over 200 global industry experts. Known as the definitive list of the world’s best wine brands, it’s compiled annually by UK-based trade publication Drinks International.

The Paarl winery’s managing director, Niël Groenewald, said: “Such continued high-level affirmation for Nederburg is a huge boost as we build the brand’s global presence. We’ve already taken the brand to a new level and continue to do so, thanks to continued local and international demand for our wines.”

The goal, he said, is to encourage wine lovers to taste, learn and discover. “Our message is that Nederburg, a household name in South African wine, remains relevant, current and exciting. In terms of wines, we truly have a treasure trove of options that people can explore as they expand their repertoire across a spectrum of price points, all representing exceptional value.”

2021 BIC Art Master launches continent-wide search for the best pen artists in its fourth year

Winner of 2019 BIC Art Master Africa – Black Lion by Fatou Aboudou from Benin

BIC has announced the launch of its continent wide art competition. The stationery giant is searching for talented ball pen artists to submit their exceptional artwork for an opportunity to be named the Art Master of Middle East and Africa.

The BIC Art Master competition was first held in South Africa in 2017 and, following its success, it grew to include all of Africa in 2019. In 2021, the competition is expanding further to include the Middle East region. The region is packed with immensely talented people and in its fourth year, the BIC Art Master contest plans to recognise and celebrate these artists. Using only BIC ballpoint pens, entrants have the freedom to express their creativity while playing on this year’s theme, ‘Enchant Everyday Life’. Artists can submit a maximum of three original and authentic artworks on the BIC Art Master portal by 31 May 2021.

“With our diverse South African culture, we are excited to be launching this year’s edition of the BIC Art Master Competition that acts as a platform to recognise and showcase African talents. The competition was a great success last year and we are already very impressed with the submissions that we’ve seen in the first couple of days since launch,” said Kutlwano Tshetlhane, marketing manager for stationery at BIC Southern Africa.

