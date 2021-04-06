eNCA lifts lid on new line-up













eNCA has refreshed its anchor line-up, bringing you some of the best news story tellers in the business who are committed to sharing top stories, breaking news and no-holds-barred interviews without fear or favour.

“eNCA is South Africa’s most watched independent news channel. The value of our news content and the experience and expertise of our team is critical when it comes to maintaining our leading edge. Our viewers are at the heart of everything we do. The fine-tuning of content and changes to our line-up is aligned with our viewer interests and trends,” the broadcaster said in a press release.

The South African Morning brings a start to your day between 6am and 9am with the latest news and previews for the day. Tumelo Mothotoane and Jane Dutton bring you unique, interesting and entertaining interviews as well as sport and weather updates.

Uveka Rangappa comes in from 9am to 11am with NewsLink, and will be connecting you to your world with up-to-date news and focused interviews, bringing you the back-stories behind the news headlines.

Thulasizwe Simelane offers an authoritative, contextual and probing guide to breaking news, developing stories, newsmaker interviews and analysis that puts your world in perspective in All Angles between 11am and 1pm.

The Midday View is anchored by Dan Moyane from 1pm until 3pm. He will bring you closer to the world with the latest top stories, breaking news, live reports and views from across South Africa and beyond.

We invite you to follow The Lead with Shahan Ramkissoon from 3pm to 5pm as he asks tough questions and demands answers of current newsmakers. He also shares live updates on the day’s top stories.

South Africa Tonight from 5pm to 8pm with Sally Burdett unpacks the top stories of the day and looks at how it will affect you. These include breaking news and interviewing guests in South Africa and abroad.

