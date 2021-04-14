Register for the annual 2021 TREND TALK hosted by Media24 editors













[PARTNER CONTENT] The pandemic has turned the world upside down and has significantly altered the wants, needs and values of consumers. The way they use media, shop, look after their physical and mental health, get involved in important causes and interact with the environment has changed, and now the big question is: Are these changes here to stay?

Tune into the 2021 TREND TALK to hear from Media24 editors and find out what their trend predictions are for the coming months and beyond. This is the second virtual trend talk hosted by Media24, and as with the first event, attendees can look forward to an insightful discussion during which the editors will share their informed and unique perspectives.

The speakers

Creative experts in their fields, these editors have their fingers on the pulse of what’s trending both locally and globally. The editors who will be speaking at the event are:

Makhosazana ‘Khosi’ Zwane-Siguqa from TRUE LOVE

Michelle van Breda from SARIE

Suzy Brokensha from FAIRLADY

Wicus Pretorius from Tuis | Home

Event details

Date and time: Thursday 15 April at 11:00

Thursday 15 April at 11:00 Duration: 1 hour with time for questions

1 hour with time for questions Cost: Free

To register for the event, click here. For any queries, please contact Lise Coetsee on lise.coetsee@media24.com

