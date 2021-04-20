SAST Fringe: Gally Ngoveni to perform live online













[SPONSORED POST] He has shared stages with some of the great international artists such as Salif Keita, Ray Lema, Ettienne Mbappè, Kenny G, Anthony Hamilton and many more.

Now jazz bassist and vocalist Gally Ngoveni is taking to the stage for an online performance on the South African State Theatre’s YouTube channel on Sunday, 25th April 2021.

The musician was born in Giyani town (Republic of South Africa). He is a songwriter, singer, multi-instrumentalist and performer whose interest in music started at a very young age, and has continued ever since.

He has played in many bands as a bassist including The Exclusive, Jazz Revolution, Soca Band, and Quest. Ngoveni has also played bass for some celebrated artists like Jeff Maluleke (RSA), Bholoja (Swaziland), Waje (Nigeria), Femi Koya (Nigeria), Pops Mohamed (RSA), Velemseni (Swaziland), Mbuso Khoza (RSA), Selaelo Selota (RSA). Carlos Djedje (RSA), Zuri-Afrika, Azah (RSA). Msaki (RSA) any many more.

Now audiences can watch this talented muso from the comfort of their own homes as he plays on Sunday night from 8pm on the SA State Theatre’s YouTube channel. Not to be missed.

Book your ticket on Webtickets here.

