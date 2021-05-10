iProspect wins digital mandate for MultiChoice Group













iProspect Africa has won the digital mandate for Africa’s leading video entertainment company, MultiChoice Group following a multi-agency pitch that took place with eight service providers over a four-month period.

The selection criteria included capability, pricing and B-BBEE status. iProspect Africa will handle the entire scope of digital duties – from paid performance media including all display, video, search and social media to influencer marketing for the brand.

“I am absolutely thrilled over our MultiChoice win. Not only do they represent household names that many of us have grown up alongside; but the entertainment industry is undergoing radical transformation – making this an exciting and competitive piece of business to have within the dentsu stable,” said Clare Trafankowska-Neal, managing director at iProspect South Africa, in a press release.

“This couldn’t be more perfectly timed as iProspect has also just been re-introduced to the industry, as ‘Accelerating growth at the new intersection of media’ and what better way to do it than with a brand such as MultiChoice, entering the new intersection of entertainment!” she added.

iProspect Africa plans to tap into MultiChoice’s innovative data driven experts to rapidly adjust to consumer behaviour and accelerate the growth of the MultiChoice brand across the region. iProspect Africa’s ability to adapt to that key moment in a consumer’s life when culture, content, data and technology meet will be crucial to the success of this partnership.

“As Africa’s leading video entertainment company, we are always looking to align with partners who understand our objectives and unique challenges. iProspect not only met all our selection criteria but also displayed professionalism in their approach,” said Barry Dubovsky, MultiChoice Group executive head of digital. “We were extremely impressed with their credentials and track record, particularly their experience with the Google Marketing Platform. As we continue to drive our digital transformation agenda in an ever-evolving entertainment landscape, it is crucial for us to maintain brand relevance and bring our innovative spirit to life. iProspect Africa’s agile response to shifting consumer behaviour will unlock growth for us across the entire media spectrum.”

Dawn Rowlands CEO at dentsu SSA, said the company was incredibly proud to have been considered for this partnership with MultiChoice Group in Africa. “This is a homegrown African brand, which makes this even more exciting, for our people,” she said. “Our team will be fully invested in growing MultiChoice Group’s business performance in Africa and creating new benchmarks for digital excellence regionally.”

