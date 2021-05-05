Tractor Outdoor partners with Sunshine Cinema to increase access to African film in under resourced communities













[PRESS OFFICE] Tractor Outdoor, one of South Africa’s leading, independent outdoor media owners, recently partnered with Sunshine Cinema to host a free drive-in movie screening in Cape Town. The event aimed to highlight the need for safe cinema spaces in under resourced communities, thus increasing access to quality films that showcase proudly African talent.

Sunshine Cinema, a solar powered media distribution network, leverages the power of film to drive engagement on key behavioural change topics. The network also aims to address the growing issue of youth unemployment by training young people to become media facilitators, equipping them with a mobile, solar cinema kit called ‘The Sunbox’. The Sunbox allows these media facilitators to screen films in their communities, sparking conversations and enriching the lives of citizens through art, while promoting active citizenship.

The debut event, hosted in partnership with the National Film and Video Foundation, saw two movies screened – ‘Liyana’ and ‘The Letter Reader’ – and was a fully-booked success, pathing the way for future screenings.

Says Zakithi Buthelezi, operations director at Sunshine Cinema, “In preparation for this event we were seeking assistance from relevant contractors, who wanted to contribute positively to strengthening the fabric of broken societies and communities.

“As a renowned media owner, we decided to approach Tractor Outdoor to see if they could assist, and they responded instantly and said that they wanted to support our project.”

Leveraging its supplier network, Tractor built a sturdy screen to display the two films, at no cost.

“Through this partnership, we were able to show that public participation is at the heart of what we do, and this will help us expand our reach in the communities that need upliftment the most.”

This partnership with Sunshine Cinema is another initiative from Tractor Outdoor that aims to help the broader community, and also dovetails with the media owner’s recently launched #20in2021 SME Initiative. #20in21 pledges to assist businesses hardest hit by the pandemic through a much-needed marketing boost, helping them to increase sales and secure top of mind awareness.

Says Simon Wall, CEO at Tractor: “For any business to succeed, the community in which it calls home needs to thrive. I am a firm believer in the need for social entrepreneurship, and the necessity for business and the broader industry to assist in the support of initiatives that address socio-economic challenges.”

ABOUT TRACTOR OUTDOOR

Established almost two decades ago, Tractor Outdoor is a national Out of Home (OOH) media owner, which specialises in connecting brands to consumers through its network of traditional and digital inventory, as well as its transit networks and ambient platforms. Tractor Outdoor owns one of the largest Digital OOH networks in South Africa, and is a member of Outdoor Measurement Council (OMC), Out of Home Media South Africa (OHMSA) and the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).

