Duma Collective tapped as MultiChoice’s new lead creative communications agency













Duma Collective is the new lead creative communications agency for the MultiChoice Group. It will oversee public relations and social media for DStv, General Entertainment channels, and the group’s corporate brand.



The 100% black female-owned creative communications agency services FMCG brands, event production companies, performing talent as well as government departments in South Africa and the rest of Africa. It was one of the eight MultiChoice Innovation Fund beneficiaries of 2020.

“Duma Collective has earned its place as a premier creative communications agency,” said Joe Heshu, MultiChoice group executive for corporate affairs. “It is a young agency that pushes the envelope and is closest to the pulse of South Africa’s creative industry. They are a natural fit in ensuring our platforms continue being the voice of South Africa’s ingenious industry.”

MultiChoice said the appointment continued its commitment to scale and ensured the development of Duma Collective in awarding them this contract.

“MultiChoice looks to investing in businesses like Duma Collective because they want to be part of the solution,” said Duma Collective director, Sibu Mabena. “They recognise that we are trying our best to contribute to the economy and contribute to the growth of our country, and they want to be part of that. It’s been a crazy experience seeing us go from a small boutique agency to this formidable creative communications firm and MultiChoice has been a catalyst in getting us here.”



Duma Collective has been a MultiChoice Group service provider since 2019, having worked on campaigns such as the DStv Showcase, Phuthuma Nathi, DStv Premiership, new show launches for M-Net, Showmax, as well as the recent and highly recognised Channel O’s Lockdown House Party.

As a young, agile and innovative agency with a passion for creative communications achieved through public relations, events, social media, brand strategy, and multimedia design, Duma Collective’s work has garnered a reputable track record with a client list of local brands such as Drip Footwear, Cassper Nyovest’s Fill Up Series, Black Coffee’s Music Is King, SAFTAs, SAMAs, and Showmax along with global brands such as Chivas, Red Bull, VIACOM, Global Citizen, Afropunk and Samsung to name but a few.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.